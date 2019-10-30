Titan Cloud Software announces the acquisition of JMM Global

Two market-leading firms combine to become the undisputed leader in compliance software and services for the downstream petroleum industry.

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Titan Cloud Software announced that it acquired JMM Global on October 25, 2019, bringing together the best-in-class providers of UST (Underground Storage Tank) compliance software and services for the fuel industry.

Titan Cloud Software-whose customers include 7-11, Circle K, XPO Logistics, Hertz, and other leading national brands-delivers the industry-standard compliance platform for retail and commercial fuel providers. The company is based just outside Nashville and has experienced significant double-digit growth annually since being launched in 2012.

"We're very excited here," said David Freese, President and CEO of Titan Cloud. "Merging with JMM Global allows us to bring together two market leaders to create a company that provides best-in-class software and services to an industry that is hungry for innovation, automation, and artificial intelligence, along with the high-touch support that we've always offered our customers. With JMM Global on board, we now have even more expertise and increased capabilities to provide our customers with the platinum software support and premium services they need."

JMM Global is located near Chicago and was founded by Jon Mariñas in 2003. "I am excited to be part of Titan. JMM has a product set that fits nicely with Titan's vision, and being a part of the team will allow us to stay committed to our high standard of service and gives us plenty of room to grow," said Jon Mariñas, President and Chief Executive Officer of JMM Global. Some of the company's current customers include BP North America, Sheetz, and Waste Management.

The deal was led by Titan's equity investor M33 Growth. "Titan is an ideal partner for JMM Global," said Brian Shortsleeve, co-founder and managing director of M33 Growth. "Titan's cutting-edge cloud-based environmental and fuel monitoring platform, and JMM's commitment to providing outstanding service to their customers will accelerate growth to the next level. Their combined customer base covers some of the largest players in the space and by uniting the two companies' resources and unparalleled expertise, we will create the clear industry leader."

The acquisition follows a series of investments by Titan Cloud into sales and marketing, with Chief Revenue Officer John Donnelly III and several key hires having joined the company in August. "Titan is growing and scaling in every area of the business," says Freese. "The moves we're making now are going to help our customers continue to realize huge benefits for years to come."

About Titan Cloud Software

Titan Cloud Software provides industry-leading solutions for environmental compliance, advanced fuel analytics, and facility management, so that clients can effectively manage risk and run efficient, profitable businesses. Entrusted by a customer base that comprises the who's who of the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan's software currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 65,000 facilities. Working with this extensive network enables Titan to provide its customers with compelling data and analytics that they can use to manage risk and fuel profit. The company was launched in 2012 and is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

About JMM Global

JMM Global is a SaaS organization committed to the success of its clients. The company provides environmental compliance management, fuel inventory management, mobile inspection surveys, and 24/7/365 call center services via a comprehensive software platform and service center. Founded in 2003, JMM Global assists organizations in the retail, government, waste management, and fleet industries with the optimization of operations and mitigation of risk from fines and violations. Learn more at www.jmmglobal.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.