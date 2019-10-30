Businesses of any size can launch multiple media campaigns quickly and easily with Newswire, reducing costs and increasing brand awareness, traffic, and sales

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Newswire is directly addressing the needs of business owners, executives, and marketing professionals with its Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. The integrated media and marketing communications utility on-demand combines Newswire's industry experts, award-winning software platform and proven processes to complement the mission-critical tasks associated with increasing sales through multiple channels of distribution.





The Guided Tour eliminates the need for additional resources required to evaluate, select, implement, operate, and manage disparate software solutions provided by different vendors. This prevents the need for businesses to hire additional staff to interface with multiple software options, increasing efficiency and simplifying go to market success.

"Our goal was to answer the call of business professionals who are looking to make the most of their media and marketing communications budget but lack the necessary resources to build and implement an integrated plan effectively," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "Our all-encompassing approach provides a high-tech, high-touch solution by reducing the time and resources needed to develop and execute a plan that reduces time to market and value, avoids risks associated with evaluating and implementing software, and most importantly avoids hidden costs that detract from the desired advantages the company needs to compete more effectively."

The integrated media and marketing communications utility is rapidly gaining the attention of C-level executives and marketing professionals who are looking to simultaneously grow their reach while shrinking their spending budgets. Newswire's industry experts take care of all aspects involved in an effective PR strategy combining People, Plan, Platform, Production and Performance for a complete solution that allows business owners to hit the ground running and compete more effectively against larger competitors in their respective industries.

Some of our customers that have adopted this disruptive innovation in PR have already been featured in print and online publications including Forbes, Pulse 2.0, Business Insider, and GQ.com.

"Customers can adopt a go-to-market media and marketing communications strategy quickly by leveraging Newswire's industry experts at a fraction of the cost of full-time employees," said Terenzio. "Integrated customer campaigns are launched to the right audiences at the right time utilizing the best practices developed and utilized by Newswire to achieve greater brand awareness, increased traffic, and greater return on media spend."

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

