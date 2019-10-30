Neurotech Startup Potential X Launches FocusBuds, The World's First Productivity Boosting Smart Earbuds

Neurotech startup Potential X launches FocusBuds, the world's first pair of productivity boosting earbuds that actively helps users focus, posing a threat to Apple's latest product

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Apple's AirPods have been a huge success within the fast-growing wearables market, with the original AirPods being their second-best-selling product to date. Given how much demand has increased, the tech giant wants to maintain the momentum with their latest AirPods Pro, which includes active noise cancellation.

This shouldn't be surprising - active noise-cancelling headphones remain a strong contender in the market against Apple's AirPods, most notably from Apple-owned Beats, but also names like Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. Yet Apple will also be using 'focus mode' as a means to unlocking the next 'iPhone moment' with the AirPods Pro, something the Apple Watch didn't quite succeed with.

Interestingly, Potential X, with offices in both Palo Alto and London appears to be taking the trend a step further in the wearables market with it's latest product, the FocusBuds. These smart earbuds from the Neurotech Startup are set to be Apple Airpod Killers.

These earphones do not feature active noise-cancellation, although they do include passive noise isolation. Instead, the differentiating factor behind these Bluetooth earphones is that they feature embedded sensors capable of capturing EEG activity emanating naturally from the brain.

Using their patent-pending proprietary software, the FocusBuds is capable of detecting and tracking the user's level of focus over a given period of time using approximately 400 metrics derived from EEG data. These insights are then displayed in real-time in the company's application and relayed back to the user via audio cues.

The earbuds themselves use medical-grade silver chloride sensors to acquire sufficiently high-quality signals, which are then processed by the company's proprietary machine learning algorithms to predict how focused the user is. Although EEG data is comparatively noisy compared to other neurological data, it is also non-invasive. Advances in machine learning are claimed to compensate for the noisiness in the data, as well as giving better real-world accuracy in predicting a user's level of focus than traditional methods.

Extended usage of these wearables reinforces the users' focused states of mind, a process termed EEG neurofeedback. Additional insights from the mobile software are used to indicate when and where the user is most focused. These augmented personal insights credibly back the company's claim that it offers a 'true focus mode' in contrast to Apple's AirPods Pro.

While EEG Neurofeedback technology is not new, Potential X's key innovation is making it accessible by putting it into a wearable device. It would appear that the wearables market looks set to be profoundly changed by these futuristic earbuds.

To learn more about these earbuds, check out the company's launch page on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

The Potential FocusBuds are now available on Indiegogo at over 35% off their retail prices.

