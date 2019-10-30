Web Presence: Tax and Immigration Expert David Lesperance Helps Wealthy Tech Founders & Their Families Secure Financially Stable Futures

LYNN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / For centuries, California, along with the rest of the U.S. Pacific Coast, was known as the Wild West, an almost-mythical territory unknown to most East Coast inhabitants, including the throngs of European immigrants who had relatively recently made America home. Just as the promise of a new, free world enticed the Pilgrims and thousands after, the Wild West beckoned to those seeking a better and more fortunate future. In the mid-1800s, word got out the land was loaded with precious metal, and the race was on.

Although the currency of choice has changed from gold to USD with bitcoin in the wings, the California dream of wealth and prosperity remains steadfast. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Silicon Valley, home to some of the nation's wealthiest individuals and most profitable companies. David Lesperance is an Immigration and International Tax Consultant and Managing Partner at Lesperance & Associates who assists high net worth techies - both going to and departing from Silicon Valley - in securing a financially stable future and a better quality of life through tax-efficient immigration planning.

Now based in Europe, David Lesperance hails from Canada, where he attended and graduated from the University of Western Ontario, University of Windsor, and University of Saskatchewan …while also working as a Canadian border official. In this position, he gained unique perspectives on U.S. and Canadian emigration and immigration policies and practices, as well as the motivations of wealthy individuals seeking entry or exit from these countries. This inspired him to pursue a law career specializing in tax and immigration. Over the past three decades, he has helped numerous individuals and families obtain second and dual citizenships, with a particular focus on assisting high net worth clients including wealthy tech founders from Silicon Valley and beyond.

David Lesperance explained that Silicon Valley and the U.S. generally are still attractive destinations for many including engineers, tech founders, and other successful businesspeople from nations such as China and India. While these nations have bountiful business and tech industries, obtaining and maintaining a high quality of life can be challenging. Unfortunately, immigration to the U.S. has become more difficult in recent years, making Canada a more viable option for many. Following a three-year naturalization period, David Lesperance explained, families can apply for Canadian citizenship. After obtaining this citizenship, they may be able to move to the U.S. under a non-immigrant NAFTA Professional (TN) Visa, which provides endless renewals. David Lesperance also mentioned Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, UK, and Germany are solid options as these nations have an increasing demand for tech professionals.

But it isn't just individuals from Asia looking to relocate to Silicon Valley. David Lesperance also assists individuals move from the U.S. in order to pay less tax and preserve assets. Again, nations ranging from Canada to the United Kingdom and New Zealand can be excellent alternatives, providing a high quality of life without the financial burden.

"I have helped hundreds of High Net Worth entrepreneurs and executives plan and organize their citizenships, residency and domiciles in order to properly minimize their taxes, preserve their wealth, ensure business continuity and improve their family's lifestyle - what I call Back-up Plans," David Lesperance said via Quora, regarding his work as an expert in second citizenship and renouncing American citizenship. "Simply stated, I create and execute bespoke tax and immigration plans that deliver peace of mind."

