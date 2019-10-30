Technavio has been monitoring the global contact center solutions market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.45 billion during 2020-2024, accelerating at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Read the 163-page report with TOC on "Contact Center Solutions Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), Type (voice, text, and social), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based contact center solutions. In addition, the increasing use of analytics in contact centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the contact center solutions market.

Cloud-based contact center solutions allow organizations to carry out customer communications virtually, through voice, email, or social media channels. Cloud-based contact center solutions also offer enterprises the flexibility to quickly adapt to changing business needs. Owing to such benefits, the demand for cloud-based contact center solutions has increased over recent years. This is encouraging vendors to launch new cloud-based contact center solutions to cater to the growing demand from enterprises.

Major Five Contact Center Solutions Companies:

8x8 Inc.

8x8 Inc. owns and operates business through the products and solutions segments. Virtual Call Center is one of the company's popular product offerings. The company also offers other solutions such as Technical Support HelpDesk, Home-Based Agents, Inbound Call Center, and Customer Service Call Center Software.

ALE International

ALE International owns and operates its business in various segments such as communications, network, services, and solutions. OmniTouch Contact Center Standard Edition is one of the popular products offered by the company. It is loaded with features such as routing, monitoring, and managing inbound voice interactions for customer and contact center. The product also provides call distribution, supervision, and agent desktop capabilities.

Aspect Software Inc.

Aspect Software Inc. owns and operates business across various segments such as contact center, workforce optimization, industry solutions, and professional services. Inbound Voice is one of the major products offered by the company. The product connects customers with agents intelligently and supports and differentiates the customer service strategies using a combination of inbound route and queue types.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. owns and operates business across segments such as products and solutions and services. The company offers contact center solutions such as Voice for inbound voice, outbound speech, video, email, and chat applications. Avaya IX Contact Center is one of the major products offered by the company.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. owns and operates business across the product and service segments. Cisco Unified Contact Center Express is one of the popular products offered by the company. It features call routing, interactive voice response capability, customer service with integrated, outbound, and call management capabilities.

Contact Center Solutions Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Contact Center Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Voice

Text

Social

Contact Center Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

