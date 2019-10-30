Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q3 report 2019

Press release

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, will publish its interim financial report for the period January 1 - September 30, 2019, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:7979842
Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42
Sweden: +46 (0)8 50692180
United Kingdom: +44 (0)8445718892

Webcastlink

The webcast can also be accessed fromwww.bettercollective.comand the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

  • Press release 2019.10.30 Invitation Q3 2019 report webcast (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0ace2fe-d400-4afe-9aa6-ee11732ecd9c)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)