Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes from Banna RMBS DAC. Banna is a static RMBS securitisation. The underlying collateral consists of £111.82 million seasoned first lien by buy-to-let (BTL) properties located primarily in the UK and whose owner/borrowers primarily reside in Ireland. The mortgages were originated by KBC Ireland PLC or its affiliates between 1991 and 2009. The mortgage loan assets were acquired by the Seller, Banna Funding DAC, as part of a larger bulk acquisition in August 2018 from the originators.

Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC (Pepper) is the servicer for the subject portfolio as of November 2018. Pepper was founded in 2012 and has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months through onboarding of new clients and currently has approximately 10 billion of residential assets under management. The company has experience in the servicing of both residential and commercial real estate assets, and as buy-to-let loans represent a hybrid of the two types of collateral, Pepper is appropriately structured to service the portfolio.

KBRA's rating approach incorporates a review and analysis of the loan originator, servicer and other key transaction counterparties, a review of the Agreed Upon Procedure Report, use of the KBRA European Mortgage Model (KEMM) for UK mortgages to analyse collateral and borrower attributes, an assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective, and ongoing surveillance of the transaction. This analysis is further described in KBRA's European RMBS Rating Methodology.

