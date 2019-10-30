Technavio has been monitoring the global intelligent power distribution unit market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 833.36 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 135-page report with TOC on "Intelligent Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis Report by Application (data centers, industrial power solutions, and VoIP phone systems), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers. In addition, the rising demand for customized intelligent PDUs is anticipated to boost the growth of the intelligent power distribution unit market.

Factors such as rising data traffic and growing interest in cloud computing have increased investments in data center facilities. This has created a demand for efficient power management solutions, such as intelligent PDUs to prevent blackouts in data centers. Data center operators are also implementing intelligent PDUs in existing data center facilities to remotely monitor power distribution. These factors are expected to foster the growth of the global intelligent power distribution unit market during the forecast period.

Major Five Intelligent PDU Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as electrification products, industrial automation, and robotics and motion. The company offers a wide range of intelligent PDUs. Cyberex PDU is one of the major products offered by the company. This power distribution unit has configurations of panelboards and sub-feed breakers. Cyberex PowerView monitoring system provides solutions to monitor and manage any combination of individual branch circuits or sub-feeds on a single hardware platform.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc owns and operates its business across various segments including electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and emobility. The company offers a wide range of intelligent PDUs. Metered Input rack PDU is one of the major products offered by the company. It offers remote monitoring capabilities and provides access to power distribution related data at any time.

Legrand SA

Legrand SA offers a wide range of intelligent PDUs. PX Intelligent Rack PDU is one of the major products offered by the company. PX Intelligent Rack power distribution units are specifically suited for the IT equipment cabinet. They offer multi-level metering options at the inlet, outlet, and PDU circuit breaker levels.

Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE owns and operates the business across segments such as energy management and automation. The company offers a wide range of intelligent PDUs. Switched Rack PDU is one of the major products offered by the company. It offers advanced load monitoring and remote on/off switching control of individual outlets for power cycling, and for delayed power sequencing.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Vertiv Group Corp. offers a wide range of intelligent PDUs. Vertiv Geist Monitored rPDU is one of the major products offered by the company. This PDU offers a comprehensive view of power usage, at the rack and via remote access. The company offers this device in 16 A and 32 A capacity models.

Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Data centers

Industrial power solutions

VoIP phone systems

Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

