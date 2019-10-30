The global smart ticketing market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 13% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005696/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart ticketing market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as the growth of budget airlines and rise in the number of double-income households have increased consumer spending on travel and leisure activities. In addition, stability of fuel prices has made air travel affordable. The well-developed road and rail infrastructure in many developed and developing countries are encouraging travelers to prefer public transportation over their own modes of transportation. Transport owners are adopting smart ticketing to reduce waiting time and help travelers avoid long queues. These factors are fueling the growth of the global smart ticketing market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40036

As per Technavio, the introduction of the biometric ticketing concept will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Smart Ticketing Market: Introduction of Biometric Ticketing Concept

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of biometric ticketing to help secure identification, authentication, and access control. Biometric authentication reduces the possibility of fake and duplicate tickets. China is introducing smart ticketing systems in subways that allow passengers to pay their fares with a facial recognition scan. Several baseball stadiums are also adopting biometric scans to allow entry without the need for physical or digital tickets. The increasing emphasis on the development of biometric ticketing is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the introduction of biometric ticketing concept, the use of blockchain in ticketing systems and the rising popularity of smart stadiums are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Smart Ticketing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global smart ticketing market by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) and application (transportation and sports and events).

The European region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to initiatives launched by governments in the European countries to adopt smart ticketing systems.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005696/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/