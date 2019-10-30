American Diversified Holding Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corp. (ADHC) - Extending Waterproof Insulation Project in Germany

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:ADHC) https://americandiversifiedholding.com management is pleased to update shareholders about the continuing project that has been started in Germany.

American Diversified Holdings Corp. through its subsidiary Imperbe started a construction / waterproof insulation project back in September. The project was initially worth € 160,000 for covering 6,800 m2. The construction place is located in Frankfurt, Germany. The company has just extended the project contract to another location in Dietzenbach, Germany. After working for them for a bit over a month and seeing the positive results of the works, NDW has decided to extend the contract, In the conversation with the CEO Albert Vendrell Juncosa stated: "For now we are about to finish executing 21,000 m2 of the initial 6,800 m2 and move from a turnover of € 150,000 to € 450,000. The company is very excited about the progress and extension plan."

More details will follow on a timely basis. Readers are reminded to visit ADHC corporate site including OTC MARKETS and SEC filings section.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of American Diversified Holdings Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. American Diversified Holdings Corp. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of American Diversified Holdings Corp. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s control. In addition to those discussed in American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s management, including, but not limited to, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, American

Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. American Diversified Holdings Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

