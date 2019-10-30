Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: broad employee support for Voltalia's first employee share ownership plan, with a participation rate of 69.5% 30-Oct-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), international player in renewable energies, announces the results of its employee share ownership plan launched on September 26. "We are very pleased to announce that our first employee share ownership plan has been a great success. The participation rate is close to 70%! It shows the commitment of Voltalians to our mission and their confidence in future growth. This result reinforces our strategy to make our employees, who embody Voltalia's entrepreneurship, long-term beneficiaries of the value creation of the company, "commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. From September 26 to October 8, Voltalia employees were given the possibility to participate in a first share ownership plan in the three main countries of the company: Portugal, Brazil and France. The eligible population represented 73.7% of employees. For a first launch, this plan was very successful with an excellent subscription rate of 69.5%: * participation rates reached 51.5% in Portugal, 72.9% in Brazil and 80.3% in France; * the participation rate is 68.0% for Voltalia employees and 81.5% for Helexia employees. Helexia employees were added to the plan following the recent completion of the acquisition by Voltalia, showing a remarkable level of support to the joint business project. Voltalia ranks among the companies with the highest participation rate for a program integrating an international scope, according to the figures of the French Federation of Employee Shareholder Associations (FAS). Building on this first success, Voltalia is considering other plans, aimed at making employee share ownership a sustainable lever for employee loyalty and the alignment of the interests of all stakeholders. About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HAUUDWQAMH [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 901171 End of Announcement EQS News Service 901171 30-Oct-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=901171&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bb5a8eb98dbb1d865d3cf07e7ca3409&application_id=901171&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)