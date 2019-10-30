BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - September 2019





BH MACRO LIMITED



INVESTOR STATEMENT

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 YOUR ATTENTION IS DRAWN TO THEDISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS DOCUMENT



Overview and Objective This Investor Statement covers the period of 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 and is being circulated to satisfy the quarterly account statement obligations of the commodity pool operator of BH Macro Limited ("BHM") pursuant to CFTC Regulation 4.7. Company Size The total net assets of BHM are summarised as follows: Share Class 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 Change in Net Assets 30 June 2019 - 30 September 2019 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 Currency USD (mm) Currency USD (mm) Currency USD (mm) In Currency of Class (mm) In Currency of Class (mm) USD Shares 66.5 64.8 1.8 66.5 64.8 GBP Shares 454.6 480.8 -26.2 369.0 377.7 Total 521.1 545.5 -24.4 - - As a result of an FX conversion error, BHM's Investor Statement for the Quarter ended 30 June 2019 published on 29 July 2019 (the "Previous Statement") and BHM's monthly shareholder report for June 2019 published on 31 July 2019 understated the net assets for (i) the USD equivalent of the GBP share class and (ii) Total USD equivalent of BHM as at 30 June 2019 as (i) USD 476.0mm and (ii) USD 540.8mm respectively. The correct figures for such amounts are stated in the above table. The net assets reported in GBP for the GBP share class were reported correctly in the Previous Statement. Additionally, the Change in Net Assets 31 March 2019 - 30 June 2019 in the Previous Statement for (i) the GBP share class and (ii) Total of BHM were detailed incorrectly as (i) USD20.8mm and (ii) USD19.9mm respectively. The correct figures for such amounts are (i) USD 25.6mm and (ii) USD 24.6mm respectively.

Source: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Northern Trust") Figures are rounded to one decimal place. Share Capital The number of shares in issue in each share class of BHM is summarised as follows: Share Class 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 USD Shares 2,493,757 2,391,955 GBP Shares 14,268,272 14,353,937 Source: Northern Trust

Performance Review The closing share price* of each share class of BHM is summarised as follows: Share Class 30 September 2019 28 June 2019 USD Shares (US$) 27.70 28.00 GBP Shares (£) 27.20 27.60 Source: Bloomberg The NAV per share* of each share class of BHM is summarised as follows: Share Class 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 USD Shares (US$) 26.68 27.07 GBP Shares (£) 25.86 26.32 * NAV performance is provided for information purposes only. Shares in BHM do not necessarily trade at a price equal to the prevailing NAV per Share. Source: BHM's Net Asset Value per Share data is provided by BHM's Administrator, Northern Trust, and is based on the Fund's (as defined below) Net Asset Value data provided by the Administrator of the Fund, International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited. BHM's Net Asset Value data in this report is unaudited and net of all investment management fees and all other fees and expenses payable by BHM. In addition, the Fund is subject to an operational services fee. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS Further details of monthly performance information and the outlook of Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Fund") and BHM can be obtained from BHM's Shareholder Reports, copies of which can be found on BHM's website: www.bhmacro.com To the best of my knowledge and belief, the information detailed in this statement is accurate and complete: By: Name: Jonathan Wrigley Title: Group Head of Finance and Authorised Signatory Brevan Howard Capital Management Limited as general partner of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, the manager and commodity pool operator of BH Macro Limited.

Important Legal Information and Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited ("BHM") is a feeder fund investing in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Fund"). Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acting through its general partner Brevan Howard Capital Management Limited ("BHCM") has supplied certain information herein regarding BHM's and the Fund's performance and outlook. BHCM is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a fund services business and is the commodity pool operator of BHM.

The material relating to BHM and the Fund included in this investor statement is provided for information purposes only, does not constitute an invitation or offer to subscribe for or purchase shares in BHM or the Fund and is not intended to constitute "marketing" of either BHM or the Fund as such term is understood for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive as it has been implemented in states of the European Economic Area. This material is not intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision.

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor in BHM and may be subject to change in the future. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

You should note that, if you invest in BHM, your capital will be at risk and you may therefore lose some or all of any amount that you choose to invest. This material is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice. All investments are subject to risk. You are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

THE VALUE OF INVESTMENTS CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. YOU MAY NOT GET BACK THE AMOUNT ORIGINALLY INVESTED AND YOU MAY LOSE ALL OF YOUR INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A RELIABLE INDICATOR OF FUTURE RESULTS.

A PDF version of the announcement can be found here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020319/BMA___Investor_Statement___September_2019___ADV011015.pdf