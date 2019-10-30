Smith-Midland Corporation: New Smith-Carolina Plant Open for Production

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation's (OTCQX:SMID) new North Carolina precast concrete plant, Smith-Carolina has opened for business. In conjunction with the National Precast Concrete Association's Precast Days event on November 1st, Smith-Carolina is holding a community Open House to show off the new $3 million facility.

The 15,000 square foot enclosed plant sits on a 46 acre yard at 654 Freeway Drive in Reidsville, NC, allowing plenty of room for future expansions. New features include a large capacity 4-yard concrete batch plant, and two 20-ton overhead bridge cranes. Initial production has already begun on high-demand products like the market leading J-J Hooks precast concrete highway barrier. Emphasis in the first year will be on expanding market share in Sound Wall panel and posts, and our lineup of all-precast Easi-Set and Easi-Span Buildings. Expectations for 2020 include the addition of 10 new hires and full capacity production by the end of the year.

"We are really looking forward to having the capacity to handle a burgeoning market area and increasing demands of our customers long into the future," said Rod Smith, General Manager.

Smith-Carolina originated in Reidsville in 1979 when the Smith-Midland Corporation expanded its operations to North Carolina. The Reidsville facility produces high-quality precast concrete products including J-J Hooks highway safety barrier, highway sound wall, Easi-Set precast concrete buildings, and many other custom precast products. Smith-Carolina is now the newest precast manufacturing plant within the publically traded Smith-Midland Corporation (SMID), serving customers along the eastern seaboard from New York to Florida.

"Opening the new facility builds perfectly on our 60 years of company history," said Ashley Smith, Smith-Midland CEO. "Our grandfather, David Smith would be proud of what we are accomplishing."

For more information on Smith-Carolina, call (336) 349-2905 or visit: www.smithmidland.com/smith-carolina.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, Va., Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of J-J Hooks and other Easi-Set precast products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide, (800) 547-4045, www.easiset.com. For more information, call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

