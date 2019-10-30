Technavio has been monitoring the global animal feed market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 92.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005735/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global animal feed market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 153-page report with TOC on "Animal Feed Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Product (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the adoption of new technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the animal feed market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products. Successful product launches help vendors to increase revenue flow and expand their share in the market. For instance, certain vendors are launching cattle and feed supplements that are free from urea and other harmful chemicals. Thus, the increasing number of product launches by vendors will positively influence the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Animal Feed Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. owns and operates its business across various segments such as origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, and other. The company offers a wide range of animal feed products, ranging from amino acids and feed enzymes to high-quality macro feed ingredients, premixes, supplements, custom ingredient blends, and specialty feed ingredients.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. owns and operates its business across various segments such as animal nutrition protein, food ingredients applications, origination processing, and industrial financial services. The company offers a wide range of feed and feed additives to swine, beef, aquaculture, poultry, and others. Some of the products offered by the company include Notox, Valido, Intella FIT, Cinergy IGP 5/10, Proviox, AOX, Trasic SeY, and Valido Choline RP.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc owns and operates its business across various segments such as feed business, farm business, and food business. The company offers livestock feeds such as swine feed, chicken feed, duck feed, cow feed, quail feed, and native broiler chicken feed. It also offers aquaculture feed such as shrimp feed, freshwater prawn feed, tilapia (Tub Tim) fish feed, catfish feed, and frog feed.

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as nutrition and care, resource efficiency, performance materials, and services. The company offers a wide range of animal feed products. Some of the products offered by the company include MetAmino, PROXYMet, Ecobiol, Biolys, Veramaris, AQUAVI Met-Met, DL-Methionine for Aquaculture, ThreAmino, TrypAmino, GutCare, and Mepron.

ForFarmers NV

ForFarmers NV owns and operates its business across various segments including the Netherlands, Germany/Belgium/Poland, and United Kingdom. The company offers a wide range of compound feeds, young animal feeds, and specialized feeds.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Animal Feed Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Others

Animal Feed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market Global organic trace minerals for animal feed market by type (poultry, swine, ruminants, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Global vitamin and mineral premixes market by end-users (animals and humans) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005735/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/