Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced successful legal actions against Turbotechsnab LLC and Weifang Yuhang Turbocharger Co. Ltd. for infringement upon Cummins' trademarks and patents, respectively.

In the decision reached by the Moscow City Arbitrazh Court, Turbotechsnab was held to have infringed Cummins' HOLSET trademarks. The court awarded an injunction against Turbotechsnab prohibiting further illegal use of Cummins' HOLSET trademarks in connection with selling, offering to sell, storing and advertising turbochargers. Additionally, the court ordered Turbotechsnab to pay damages and fees to Cummins.

As part of the settlement with Weifang Yuhang Turbocharger Co. Ltd., that company agreed to cease and desist purchasing, making and selling any nozzle ring product that infringes Cummins' patents, and agreed to destroy all existing infringing stock.

"For more than 100 years Cummins has created dependable quality power technologies and we are committed to defending our intellectual property for the success of our customers," said Shon Wright, Vice President of Cummins Turbo Technologies. "With support from our global partners, we will continue to survey the global marketplace to ensure the company's intellectual property is protected."

Counterfeiters and their inferior products hurt consumers. To report suspicious or counterfeit products, go to www.cummins.com/customer-assistance.

