Technavio has been monitoring the global high temperature cables market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 421.87 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Read the 151-page research report with TOC on "High Temperature Cables Market Analysis Report by End-users (energy, transport, industrial, and others) by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in HVDC installations. In addition, the growing demand for energy across the globe is anticipated to further boost the growth of the high temperature cables market.

Factors such as robust economic growth, growing population, and increasing economic activities, in countries such as India, the US, and China are driving the demand for energy. This is increasing the number of power plants and transmission lines. Both renewable-based and fossil-fuel based power plants use high temperature cables for feeding the electricity that is generated to the grid. Thus, the growing demand for energy is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five High Temperature Cables Market Companies:

Anixter International Inc.

Anixter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates its business under various segments such as Network Security Solutions, Electrical Electronic Solutions, and Utility Power Solutions. The company offers 125°C rated high temperature cables.

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures products through the following business units: Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The company offers high temperature cables such as 88777 ModBUS cable and 7928A and 7931A unshielded cables.

HELUKABEL GmbH

HELUKABEL GmbH is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various segments, namely Heat-resistant cables and Wind turbine cables. The company offers high temperature cables such as THERMFLEX 180 EWKF, HELUTHERM 145, and MULTITHERM 400-ES.

Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire Cable Corp. Ltd.

Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire Cable Corp. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers high temperature resistant wires and cables. The company offers polyimide composite insulated lapped wires and cables, ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene (XETFE) insulated wires and cables, and PTFE and fluorinated-ethylene propylene (FEP) insulated high temperature resistant wires.

Lapp Holding AG

Lapp Holding AG is headquartered in Germany and offers a wide range of products including ÖLFLEX HEAT 180, ÖLFLEX HEAT 205, and ÖLFLEX HEAT 260. The company is focusing on launching new products in its rail product sector.

High Temperature Cables End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Energy

Transport

Industrial

Others

High Temperature Cables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

