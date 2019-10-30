Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, in a PDF file called "Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics. The company has also posted on that site a guide to reporting changes that investors should find useful to recast historical segment results. These changes reflect previously announced organizational movements between our All Other Businesses and Vistaprint segments, as well as a change to our segment profit measure that we believe helps to simplify our external reporting.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005656/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

+1.781.652.6480

Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com