The market is driven by the growing demand for healthier snacks. In addition, the evolving taste preference of customers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ready-to-eat popcorn market.

Consumers, especially the youth, are constantly seeking different products and are eager to experiment. This is driving the preference for new savory snacks products with the rising introduction of new brands, brands extension, and product innovations. Manufacturers are targeting millennials, especially in the Americas and Europe by launching a wide variety of products in terms of flavors and ingredients such as fruit-flavored chutney popcorn and barbecue popcorn. Thus, the evolving taste preference of customers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market Companies:

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The company offers ready-to-eat popcorn under the Lance and Kettle brands.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The company offers ready-to-eat popcorn under Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP brand.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely North America Retail, Convenience Stores Foodservice, Europe Australia, Asia Latin America, and Pet. The company offers ready-to-eat popcorn under the brand, Annie's.

Intersnack Group GmbH Co. KG

Intersnack Group GmbH Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the product segment, Snacks. The company offers a range of snacks, including baked products such as pretzels and salty sticks, specialty savory snacks such as tortilla chips, Jumpys, and popcorn; and potato chips.

PepsiCo, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of products through business units such as FLNA, QFNA, NAB, Latin America, ESSA, and AMENA. The company offers ready-to-eat popcorn under its Smartfood brand.

Ready-to-eat Popcorn Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Savory ready-to-eat popcorn

Sweet ready-to-eat popcorn

Other ready-to-eat popcorn products

Ready-to-eat Popcorn Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

