Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 with comparison to its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Summary of 2019 Third Quarter Results

(Comparison with second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018)

3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 Net sales ($ million) 1,764 1,918 (8%) 1,899 (7%) Operating income ($ million) 187 234 (20%) 258 (28%) Net income ($ million) 101 240 (58%) 247 (59%) Shareholders' net income ($ million) 107 241 (56%) 247 (57%) Earnings per ADS ($) 0.18 0.41 (56%) 0.42 (57%) Earnings per share ($) 0.09 0.20 (56%) 0.21 (57%) EBITDA ($ million) 322 370 (13%) 394 (18%) EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 18.2% 19.3% 20.7%

Our third quarter sales fell 8% sequentially and 7% year on year, despite gains in the Middle East and Mexico, reflecting ongoing activity reductions in the US and Argentine shales, which is affecting prices throughout the Americas, and a downturn in our European industrial sales. Our EBITDA margin was affected by a decline in average selling prices and the impact of major maintenance stoppages in the northern hemisphere, principally in Mexico. Net income for the quarter was further affected by the impact of currency devaluations on our income tax charge in Argentina and Mexico and by a lower contribution from our equity investment in Ternium.

Despite the decline in net income, we generated a free cash flow of $287 million, or 16% of revenues, which included a further decline in working capital of $157 million, and we ended the quarter with a net cash position of $964 million.

Interim Dividend Payment

Our board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS), or approximately $153 million. The payment date will be November 20, 2019 , with an ex-dividend date on November 18, 2019 and record date on November 19, 2019.

Market Background and Outlook

During the third quarter, drilling activity in the US shales fell further, as operators chose to prioritize investor returns over production growth and maintain spending within budget limits announced at the beginning of the year. We do not expect a recovery in US shale drilling activity going into 2020. In Canada, the situation is similar with drilling activity well down on last year and no recovery expected over last year in the upcoming winter drilling season.

In Latin America, drilling activity in Argentina is declining as operators put on hold their investment plans for Vaca Muerta pending more clarity on the policy measures that will be adopted by the incoming government. In Mexico, offshore drilling activity has been increasing.

In the Eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity continues to improve, led by gas developments in the Middle East, and a gradual recovery in offshore basins.

Price levels for steel pipe products in North America have been affected by the decline in demand, the increased competitiveness of domestic welded pipe products reflecting lower costs of hot rolled coils, and continuing high import levels, despite the application of US Section 232 tariffs and quotas.

In the fourth quarter, our sales will be affected by lower average selling prices and the activity slowdowns in the USA and Argentina. We expect to mitigate much of the impact of lower average selling prices with lower costs and maintain our EBITDA margin in line with that of this third quarter. Going into 2020, we expect a recovery in sales, particularly for offshore and gas drilling activity, as well as in margins and cash flow as we work on reducing costs and working capital.

Analysis of 2019 Third Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 Seamless 645 674 (4%) 654 (1%) Welded 150 173 (13%) 199 (25%) Total 796 846 (6%) 853 (7%)

Tubes 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 (Net sales - $ million) North America 772 863 (11%) 887 (13%) South America 308 337 (9%) 334 (8%) Europe 136 194 (30%) 148 (8%) Middle East & Africa 369 315 17% 350 5% Asia Pacific 77 105 (27%) 77 (1%) Total net sales ($ million) 1,661 1,814 (8%) 1,797 (8%) Operating income ($ million) 163 216 (25%) 233 (30%) Operating margin (% of sales) 9.8% 11.9% 13.0%

Net sales of tubular products and services decreased 8% sequentially and year on year. The sequential decrease reflects a 6% decrease in volumes and a 3% decrease in average selling prices. In North America our sales declined affected by a general decline in prices for all products and lower volumes of line pipe products. In South America, sales of OCTG products in Argentina started to decline in September, and we had lower sales of conductor casing in Brazil. In Europe sales declined reflecting seasonally lower sales of mechanical and line pipe products and lower sales of premium OCTG in the North Sea. In the Middle East and Africa sales increased mainly due to large orders sold in India. In Asia Pacific we had lower sales throughout the region.

Operating income from tubular products and services, amounted to $163 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $216 million in the previous quarter and $233 million in the third quarter of 2018. Sequentially, operating income was affected by lower sales and a decrease of 210 basis points in the operating margin. The 3% decline in prices was only partially offset by lower costs as a decline in direct costs was offset by a worse industrial performance related to the plant maintenance stoppages in the northern hemisphere, mainly in Mexico.

Others 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 Net sales ($ million) 102 104 (1%) 102 0% Operating income ($ million) 24 18 32% 26 (6%) Operating income (% of sales) 23.6% 17.7% 25.2%

Net sales of other products and services declined 1% sequentially and remained flat year on year. The improvement in operating income is mainly related to our industrial equipment business in Brazil.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $333 million, or 18.9% of net sales in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $339 million, 17.7% in the previous quarter and $336 million, 17.7% in the third quarter of 2018. Sequentially, a reduction in logistic and general expenses was partially offset by higher allowances for doubtful accounts.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $8 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $6 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $13 million in the third quarter of 2018. The gain of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $14 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation (36%) on trade, social and financial payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar, partially offset by a $5 million loss due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real (9%) on U.S. dollar denominated intercompany liabilities at our Brazilian subsidiaries which functional currency is the Brazilian Real, largely compensated by an increase in currency translation adjustment reserve from the Brazilian subsidiaries.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $13 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $26 million in the previous quarter and $56 million in the third quarter of 2018. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas.

Income tax charge amounted to $108 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15 million in the previous quarter and $80 million in the third quarter of 2018. This quarter's income tax includes a charge of approximately $76 million mainly related to the devaluation of the Argentine and Mexican Peso affecting the tax base of our subsidiaries in these two countries. Such effect impacted current income tax charge for $35 million and deferred income tax for $41 million.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2019 Third Quarter

Net cash provided by operating activities during the third quarter of 2019 was $374 million, compared to $342 million in the previous quarter and $50 million in the third quarter of last year. During the third quarter of 2019 the operating cash flow includes $157 million from the reduction in working capital.

After capital expenditure of $87 million we generated free cash flow of $287 million (16% of revenues) and ended the quarter with a net cash position of $964 million.

Analysis of 2019 First Nine Months Results

9M 2019 9M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 5,554 5,554 0 % Operating income (loss) ($ million) 681 693 (2 %) Net income ($ million) 583 649 (10 %) Shareholders' net income ($ million) 591 650 (9 %) Earnings per ADS ($) 1.00 1.10 (9 %) Earnings per share ($) 0.50 0.55 (9 %) EBITDA ($ million) 1,082 1,110 (3 %) EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 19.5 % 20.0 %

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 9M 2019 9M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Seamless 1,959 1,994 (2 %) Welded 507 630 (20 %) Total 2,467 2,624 (6 %)

Tubes 9M 2019 9M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) (Net sales - $ million) North America 2,529 2,521 0 % South America 975 929 5 % Europe 488 480 2 % Middle East & Africa 985 1,105 (11 %) Asia Pacific 263 215 23 % Total net sales ($ million) 5,239 5,249 0 % Operating income ($ million) 618 623 (1 %) Operating income (% of sales) 11.8 % 11.9 %

Net sales of tubular products and services remained flat, amounting to $5,239 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $5,249 million in the first nine months of 2018, reflecting a 6% decrease in volumes offset by a 6% increase in average selling prices.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $618 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $623 million in the first nine months of 2018. Results remained relatively flat reflecting stable revenues and margins.

Others 9M 2019 9M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 315 305 3 % Operating income ($ million) 63 70 (9 %) Operating margin (% of sales) 20.1 % 22.8 %

Net sales of other products and services increased 3% to $315 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $305 million in the first nine months of 2018, however operating income declined due to a reduction in margins.

SG&A remained flat, amounting to $1,017 million, or 18.3% of net sales during the first nine months of 2019, compared to $1,023 million, or 18.4% in the same period of 2018.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $26 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to a gain of $44 million in the same period of 2018. While in both periods the gains are mainly related to the Argentine peso devaluation, the nine-month period of 2018 also benefited from the Euro depreciation. In the first nine months of 2019 we had an FX gain of $28 million; $34 million gain related to the Argentine peso devaluation (53%) on Peso denominated liabilities at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar, partially offset by a $6 million loss due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real (7%) on U.S. dollar denominated intercompany liabilities at our Brazilian subsidiaries which functional currency is the Brazilian Real.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $69 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to a gain of $143 million in the first nine months of 2018. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas.

Income tax amounted to a charge of $193 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $231 million in the first nine months of 2018. Both periods charges were affected by the Argentine and Mexican peso devaluation on the tax base at our Argentine and Mexican subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2019 First Nine Months

During the first nine months of 2019, net cash provided by operations was $1,264 million, compared to $372 million in the same period of 2018. While in the first nine months of 2019 our working capital decreased by $503 million in the same period of 2018 it increased by $659 million.

Capital expenditures amounted to $270 million in the first nine months of 2019, similar to $274 million in the same period of 2018.

Free cash flow amounted to $994 million (18% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $98 million (2%) in the same period of 2018.

We reached a net cash position of $964 million at September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

September 30, Nine-month period ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Continuing operations Unaudited Unaudited Net sales 1,763,783 1,898,892 5,553,507 5,553,611 Cost of sales (1,248,691 ) (1,305,232 ) (3,863,309 ) (3,837,295 ) Gross profit 515,092 593,660 1,690,198 1,716,316 Selling, general and administrative expenses (333,111 ) (335,714 ) (1,017,085 ) (1,022,922 ) Other operating income (expense), net 5,139 551 7,511 (264 ) Operating income 187,120 258,497 680,624 693,130 Finance Income 13,015 10,804 36,212 29,786 Finance Cost (13,454 ) (8,586 ) (31,723 ) (29,182 ) Other financial results 8,340 10,839 21,670 43,156 Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 195,021 271,554 706,783 736,890 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 13,235 55,930 68,659 142,876 Income before income tax 208,256 327,484 775,442 879,766 Income tax (107,741 ) (80,355 ) (192,639 ) (230,931 ) Income for the period 100,515 247,129 582,803 648,835 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 106,548 246,927 590,913 650,238 Non-controlling interests (6,033 ) 202 (8,110 ) (1,403 ) 100,515 247,129 582,803 648,835

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position



(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At September 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,111,975 6,063,908 Intangible assets, net 1,565,891 1,465,965 Right-of-use assets, net 240,182 - Investments in non-consolidated companies 856,524 805,568 Other investments 42,605 118,155 Deferred tax assets 217,608 181,606 Receivables, net 154,718 9,189,503 151,905 8,787,107 Current assets Inventories, net 2,387,367 2,524,341 Receivables and prepayments, net 111,673 155,885 Current tax assets 157,056 121,332 Trade receivables, net 1,310,213 1,737,366 Derivative financial instruments 4,697 9,173 Other investments 322,763 487,734 Cash and cash equivalents 1,537,005 5,830,774 428,361 5,464,192 Total assets 15,020,277 14,251,299 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,955,266 11,782,882 Non-controlling interests 200,939 92,610 Total equity 12,156,205 11,875,492 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 49,050 29,187 Lease liabilities 201,693 - Deferred tax liabilities 380,809 379,039 Other liabilities 239,921 213,129 Provisions 38,748 910,221 36,089 657,444 Current liabilities Borrowings 873,822 509,820 Lease liabilities 37,781 - Derivative financial instruments 18,088 11,978 Current tax liabilities 130,961 250,233 Other liabilities 233,838 165,693 Provisions 27,921 24,283 Customer advances 79,581 62,683 Trade payables 551,859 1,953,851 693,673 1,718,363 Total liabilities 2,864,072 2,375,807 Total equity and liabilities 15,020,277 14,251,299

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow



Three-month period ended

September 30, Nine-month period ended

September 30, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Income for the period 100,515 247,129 582,803 648,835 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 134,624 135,044 401,179 417,247 Income tax accruals less payments 9,015 36,987 (145,404 ) 104,838 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (13,235 ) (55,930 ) (68,659 ) (142,876 ) Interest accruals less payments, net (3,411 ) (811 ) (3,706 ) 5,964 Changes in provisions (3,182 ) (5,194 ) (2,208 ) (10,815 ) Changes in working capital 157,313 (301,306 ) 503,358 (658,961 ) Currency translation adjustment and others (7,889 ) (6,074 ) (3,696 ) 7,288 Net cash provided by operating activities 373,750 49,845 1,263,667 371,520 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (86,643 ) (77,938 ) (269,707 ) (273,669 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 1,149 719 3,185 4,937 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - (132,845 ) - Additions to associated companies (9,800 ) - (9,800 ) - Loan to non-consolidated companies - (11,220 ) - (14,740 ) Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies - 3,900 40,470 9,370 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 437 1,491 1,173 4,199 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies - - 28,974 25,722 Changes in investments in securities 24,463 (47,655 ) 254,369 348,423 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (70,394 ) (130,703 ) (84,181 ) 104,242 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid - - (330,550 ) (330,550 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (1,200 ) (590 ) (1,872 ) (1,698 ) Changes in non-controlling interests - 5 1 4 Payments of lease liabilities (9,388 ) - (28,835 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 387,000 147,296 1,031,716 723,303 Repayments of borrowings (320,743 ) (251,584 ) (733,837 ) (948,436 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 55,669 (104,873 ) (63,377 ) (557,377 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 359,025 (185,731 ) 1,116,109 (81,615 ) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 1,183,017 427,256 426,717 330,090 Effect of exchange rate changes (6,513 ) (5,495 ) (7,297 ) (12,445 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 359,025 (185,731 ) 1,116,109 (81,615 ) At September 30, 1,535,529 236,030 1,535,529 236,030

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

Three-month period ended

September 30, Nine-month period ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income 187,120 258,497 680,624 693,130 Depreciation and amortization 134,624 135,044 401,179 417,247 EBITDA 321,744 393,541 1,081,803 1,110,377

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

September 30, Nine-month period ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities 373,750 49,845 1,263,667 371,520 Capital expenditures (86,643 ) (77,938 ) (269,707 ) (273,669 ) Free cash flow 287,107 (28,093 ) 993,960 97,851

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments- Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At September 30, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents 1,537,005 236,303 Other current investments 322,763 794,330 Non-current Investments 38,678 176,178 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments (11,492 ) (64,525 ) Borrowings - current and non-current (922,872 ) (734,130 ) Net cash / (debt) 964,082 408,156

