Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. has received an amendment to its processing license from Health Canada for its ISO certified facility in Hamilton, Ontario to authorize the sale of cannabis extracts, topicals and edible products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers and holders of a license for sale for medical purposes.

The amended standard processing license is in addition to the previously granted license for standard cultivation, license for sale for medical purposes, and research license issued under the Cannabis Regulations.

"Adding cannabis extracts, topicals and edibles to our product line allows Beleave to improve the way we meet the needs of our patients and customers," said Dr. Roger Ferreira, Beleave's Chief Science Officer. "Canadians are increasingly looking for new and safe ways to consume cannabis, and this new license allows us to pursue that vision while maintaining strict protocols and introducing standardized products in high-margin categories."

This approval is significant as it allows Beleave to participate in the newly announced Cannabis 2.0 regulations that went into effect October 17, 2019. The Company has already submitted the required 60-day notification to Health Canada for 8 new extract product SKUs, with sales anticipated to begin this December.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49280