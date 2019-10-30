Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) (CUSIP #69403 R 10 8) is announcing the granting of director options, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options will total 700,000 shares at a price of $3.00 exercisable for a period of one year.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde

Director

Telephone: (604) 681-8556

Toll Free: 1-800-747-9911

Fax: (604) 687-5995

info@pacificbooker.com

www.pacificbooker.com

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49281