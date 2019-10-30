John Salkowski Announces 42% Growth for The JRS Realty Group in 2019

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Philadelphia area real estate entrepreneur, John Salkowski announced today that The JRS Realty Group grew 42% this year. The firm is an independent real estate agency headquartered in King of Prussia, about an hour west of Philadelphia.

"I am so proud of this team." Salkowski said. "We worked hard to develop a unique program in 2017 and 2018. And it helped us to dramatically outperform our goals for 2019." Salkowski attributes the growth of his real estate advisory firm to a unique approach that allows The JRS Realty Group to offer their "Your Home Sold in 45 Days or We'll Sell It for Free" guarantee.

As a Realtor, now Broker/Owner Salkowski was an early innovator in internet real estate marketing. The JRS Realty Group creates websites for sellers that market the home. The site collects leads from those who are interested in those specific homes. Through this, Salkowski has built a database of more than 2,600 active, local home buyers at his King of Prussia office.

John Salkowski Book Release

John Salkowski is the author of several books. The program he developed in 2017 included publishing the home selling guide, The Ultimate Home Sellers Book. The book shares insider tips for home sellers and is available on Salkowski's Amazon profile and in bookstores.

Salkowski previewed excerpts from his book on his USA Herald real estate column which garnered over 2000 readers. He later made the book available to other realtors who could customize it to their local market and publish it to promote themselves. He has also published reports and op-eds about the real estate market as well as issues facing buyers, sellers and realtors.

John R Salkowski attributes his success to three factors; leadership skills, technical innovation and discipline. Salkowski was a walk-on at The University of Alabama under the famed coach Bill Curry. He later served as a police officer for 15 years and wrote the book Leadership in the Line of Duty based on the leadership lessons he learned while on the force.

"Home buyers and sellers want to be better informed. We want them to be smart about real estate and therefore I try to give them the tools to make good decisions." Salkowski says.

Innovations like these distinguished led Salkowski to join the top 1% of Realtors in the nation. He has also been highlighted by Philadelphia Magazine for client satisfaction and customer service since 2009.

John Salkowski expects this growth to continue to accelerate. Salkowski says that successful realtors at The JRS Realty group earn in the top 0.5% of all Realtors in the United States. He is getting calls from some of the best realtors in the region who want to join his team.

For More Information, Contact

John Salkowski

john@jrsrealtygroup.com

610-709-5147

https://www.jrsrealtygroup.com/

198 Allendale Rd. Ste #301



SOURCE: The JRS Realty Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564770/John-Salkowski-Announces-42-Growth-for-The-JRS-Realty-Group-in-2019