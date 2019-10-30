SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Die weltgrößte Café-Kette Starbucks
ISIN US8552441094
AXC0370 2019-10-30/22:44
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
77,20
77,67
22:59
76,58
77,24
22:02
|22:44
|Starbucks wächst weiter kräftig - Deutliches Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
|SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Die weltgrößte Café-Kette Starbucks hat im jüngsten Geschäftsquartal kräftig expandiert und deutlich besser verdient. In den drei Monaten bis Ende September legte der Gewinn...
|22:37
|Starbucks Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates
|SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.The company's profit totaled $802.9 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares...
|22:19
|Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Heads 2% Higher on Q4 Earnings
|22:13
|Starbucks Unveils 2020 Guidance
|SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.05. Consolidated GAAP revenue growth is...
|22:07
|Starbucks-Aktie profitiert: Starbucks schlägt Umsatzerwartungen
|Die Kaffeehauskette hat am Mittwochabend das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Starbucks hat am Mittwochabend nach US-Börsenschluss seine Zahlen für das vierte Quartal des Geschäftsjahres...
|STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|76,81
|+1,31 %