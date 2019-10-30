SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Die weltgrößte Café-Kette Starbucks hat im jüngsten Geschäftsquartal kräftig expandiert und deutlich besser verdient. In den drei Monaten bis Ende September legte der Gewinn im Jahresvergleich um sechs Prozent auf 803 Millionen Dollar (720 Mio Euro) zu, wie das Unternehmen am Mittwoch nach US-Börsenschluss mitteilte. Die Erlöse kletterten um sieben Prozent auf 6,7 Milliarden Dollar. Damit schnitt Starbucks besser ab als von Analysten erwartet. Die Aktie stieg nachbörslich zunächst um rund zwei Prozent. Starbucks eröffnete im abgelaufenen Quartal 630 neue Cafés und brachte es Ende September weltweit auf 31 256 Filialen. Das waren sieben Prozent mehr als ein Jahr zuvor. Vor allem in China wuchs die Kette stark./hbr/DP/fba

