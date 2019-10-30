The global beard grooming products market is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing fashion-consciousness among consumers. In addition, the increasing demand for natural and organic beard grooming products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the beard grooming products market.

The rising population of fashion-conscious consumers will be one of the major drivers in the global beard grooming products market. The beauty and personal care sector is changing significantly which is directly impacting the retail landscape due to evolving consumer demographics and lifestyles. Along with women, men are also becoming beauty and image-conscious, resulting in an increased demand for beard grooming products. The increasing popularity of beard as a style statement among men has propelled the sale of beard grooming products over the years. The demand for beard grooming products is expected to grow further with increasing awareness of the different beard grooming products available in the market.

Major Five Beard Grooming Products Market Companies:

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and others. The company offers a range of beard grooming products through its brand Jack Black under Sun and Skin Care category.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal operates the business under four segments, which include Professional Products, Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, and Active Cosmetics. The company offers a range of beard grooming products through its brands Baxter of California, Redken, and House 99 by David Beckham.

REVLON

REVLON has business operations under various segments, namely Consumer, Elizabeth Arden, Professional, and others. The company offers a range of beard grooming products through the brand, American Crew under its professional segment.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies operates its business under five segments, which include Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance, Hair Care, and others. The company offers a range of beard grooming products through its brands Clinique, Lab Series, and Le Labo.

Unilever

Unilever operates its business under the following segments: Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers a range of beard grooming products through its brands TIGI and Brylcreem.

Beard Grooming Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Beard Grooming Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

