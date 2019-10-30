MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 decreased to $2,447,000 or (29%) over same period in 2018

Net loss of ($161,000) for the quarter, which includes charges for $14,000 for severance expenses and final charges for exit of the munitions business of $15,000

Adjusted EBITDA of $9,000 for the quarter

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today released unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company's net sales for the third quarter decreased 29% over the same period in 2018, with net loss of ($161,000). EBIDTA for the third quarter of 2019 of was a loss of ($36,000), and adjusted EBIDTA was $9,000.

President and CEO Gary Medved commented: "We believe the Company is nearing completion of it's resetting of operational and financial performance that began in Q1 of this year. We are pleased that our EBIDTA and adjusted EBIDTA were close to breakeven despite a reduced level of sales, which provides a foundation for future EBIDTA and profitability growth in 2020."

Third Quarter/Year to Date 2019 Financial Highlights

Net sales decreased (29%) to $2,447,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3,447,000 in the same period last year, and decreased (6%) to $8,126,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $8,653,000 in the same period in 2018.

Gross margin percentage for the third quarter declined from 43% to 40%, while year to date gross margin percentage declined from 43% to 37% from the same period in 2018. The year to date gross margin decline includes the impact of ($124,000) for exit of the less lethal munitions business announced in Q2 (the last $15,000 of exit cost is in SG&A costs in the third quarter.)

SG&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 declined by ($153,000) vs. the same period from 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

The Company decreased manufacturing overhead costs by an annual rate of over $200,000 from consolidation of positions at the end of Q3, while keeping production capacity unchanged. The full impact of this overhead reduction is expected to be achieved in Q4 of 2019.

The Company is continuing to develop packaging with a smaller footprint which is less expensive and environmentally friendlier. In addition the Company is continuing the refresh of its products in more contemporary and vibrant colors. The combined impact of packaging, logo design, and new product colors offers retail customers greater choice and flexibility in product placement as they finalize their upcoming 2020 product lineups.

Conference Call

Mace® will conduct a conference call on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 1 PM EDT, 10 AM PDT to discuss its financial and operational performance for the quarter.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 719-8065; Conference ID 8266357

A full set of the consolidated financial statements are available on www.Mace.com. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. The time period that the recording will be available is listed below. To access the recording, use the dial-in number listed below and the conference ID 8266357.



Encore dial-in number: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 (or internationally on 404-537-3406)

Encore dates: Will be available 2 hours after the call and will expire at 23:59 on 05 Nov 2019 .

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 386 $ 198 Short term investments - 253 Accounts receivable 1,823 2,085 Allowance for doubtful accounts (523 ) (130 ) Inventories 1,569 1,932 Note receivable and other current assets 526 642 Total current assets 3,781 4,980 Property and equipment, Net 607 691 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 802 - Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 12 - Goodwill 1,031 877 Intangible assets, net 2,812 2,943 Note receivable and other non-current assets 14 18 Total assets $ 9,059 $ 9,509 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 762 $ 472 Operating and finance lease obligations - current 210 - Accounts payable 266 443 Income taxes payable 53 55 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 469 399 Total current liabilities 1,760 1,369 Long-term debt 339 481 Operating and finance lease obligations - non-current 626 - Total liabilities 2,725 1,850 Stockholders' equity: Common stock issued and outstanding 633 631 Additional paid in capital 103,223 102,927 Treasury stock (22 ) (22 Accumulated deficit (97,500 ) (95,877 Total stockholders' equity 6,334 7,659 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,059 $ 9,509

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net sales $ 2,447 $ 3,447 Cost of goods sold 1,478 1,949 Gross profit 969 1,498 Total depreciation 40 50 Selling, general and administrative expenses 996 1,149 Operating income (loss) (67 ) 299 Interest expense (14 ) (5 ) Interest income - 17 Interest income (expense), net (14 ) 12 (Loss) on sale of short-term investments - (6 ) Amortization (71 ) (67 ) Other (expense) (9 ) (32 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (161 ) 206 Income tax expense - - Net Income (loss) $ (161 ) $ 206

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net sales $ 8,126 $ 8,653 Cost of goods sold 5,130 4,952 Gross profit 2,996 3,701 Total depreciation 124 147 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,209 3,447 Operating income (loss) (1,337 ) 107 Interest expense (46 ) (33 ) Interest income 4 67 Interest income (expense), net (42 ) 34 Gain (loss) on sale of short-term investments (1 ) 5 Amortization (205 ) (201 ) Other (expense) (38 ) (32 ) Loss before income taxes (1,623 ) (87 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss $ (1,623 ) $ (87 )

Mace Security International, Inc.

EBIDTA and Adjusted EBIDTA reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (161 ) $ 206 Adjustments: Interest expense 14 5 Interest income - (17 ) Depreciation and Amortization 111 117 Income tax expense - - EBITDA (36 ) 311 Severance 14 16 Non-Cash Stock Compensation Expense 9 38 Impairment of customer receivable - - Non-lethal munitions product line exit 15 - Deposit forfeiture/asset disposal 7 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 9 $ 365

Mace Security International, Inc.

EBIDTA and Adjusted EBIDTA Reconciliation

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2019 2018 Net loss $ (1,623 ) $ (87 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 46 33 Interest income (4 ) (67 ) Income tax expense - - Depreciation and Amortization 329 348 EBITDA (1,252 ) 227 Severance 314 - Non-Cash Stock Compensation Expense 251 120 Impairment of customer receivable 332 - Non-lethal munition product line exit 160 - Deposit forfeiture/asset disposal 42 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (153 ) $ 347

In this press release, the Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company's business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached schedules.

Contacts:

Gary Medved

President and Chief Executive Officer

gmedved@mace.com

Mark Barrus

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

mbarrus@mace.com

