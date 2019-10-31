Paringa Resources Limited: September 2019 Quarterly Report

[1] Units of mass in US tons [2] Coal processed by the preparation plant [3] Clean Coal Equivalent ("CCE") content of ROM mined but not processed



Figure 1: Barge loading at Paringa's Ainsworth Dock on the Green River



Figure 2: Underground continuous miner in operation at Poplar Grove

ABOUT PARINGA RESOURCES

Paringa Resources Limited operates the low cost, high quality Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky.

The Buck Creek Complex includes two fully permitted thermal coal mines: (1) the operating Poplar Grove Mine with production capacity ramping up to 2.8 Mtpa; and (2) the permitted Cypress Mine with planned production capacity of 3.8 Mtpa. Construction of the Poplar Grove Mine has been completed and production ramp-up is underway, with full production capacity targeted in late 2020. The Company also has plans to develop the Cypress Mine.

Western Kentucky is one of the world's best mining jurisdictions due to its access to low cost power, utilities, transportation and non-union labor pool. Mining conditions at Poplar Grove are similar to those encountered in neighboring mines, which rank as some of the most productive room-and-pillar operations in the world.

Forward looking statements

This report may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Paringa's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Paringa, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Paringa makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this announcement, to reflect the circumstances or events after the date of that announcement.

Competent Persons statements

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Coal Resources, Coal Reserves, Mining, Coal Preparation, Infrastructure, Production Targets and Cost Estimation was extracted from Paringa's ASX announcements dated May 17, 2018 entitled "Equity Raising Investor Presentation', March 28, 2017 entitled "Expanded BFS Results Confirms Development Pathway to A$850 million NPV' and December 2, 2015 entitled "BFS Confirms Buck Creek will be a Low Capex, High Margin Coal Mine' which are available to view on the Company's website at www.paringaresources.com.

Paringa confirms that: a) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original ASX announcements; b) all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Coal Resource, Coal Reserve, Production Target, and related forecast financial information derived from the Production Target included in the original ASX announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed; and c) the form and context in which the relevant Competent Persons' findings are presented in this announcement have not been materially modified from the original ASX announcement.

