Technavio has been monitoring the global church management software market and the market is poised to grow by USD 219.57 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global church management software market 2019-2023.

Church Management Software Market Analysis Report by Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The market is driven by the increasing benefits of church management software. In addition, the rising use of analytics with church management software is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

The increasing benefits of church management software will be one of the major drivers in the global market. To manage membership emails and databases efficiently and smoothly, several churches are increasingly adopting church management software. The use of software leads to higher accountability and saves time by organizing the information in a more accessible, user-friendly, and comprehensive manner. Additionally, it also enhances communication and improves the management of financials. The adoption of church management software also regulates the room and facility schedules and records the deployment of volunteers. Such benefits of church management software will drive market growth in the coming years.

Major Five Church Management Software Market Companies:

ACS Technologies Group, Inc

ACS Technologies Group, Inc owns and operates its business under various segments such as Realm, ACS, and Parish Data System. The company offers ACS church management software. This software facilitates functions such as the collection and management of church members, finance and budget scheduling, and congregation and event management.

Breeze

Breeze offers the Breeze church management software. This comprises of a web-based church management software, designed for use in small to medium-sized churches. Software features include donation tracking, group emails, text messaging, online giving, QuickBooks integration, event management, and event reporting.

Church Community Builder, LLC

Church Community Builder, LLC offers an on-premises and web-based church management software, which incorporates features such as volunteer scheduling, online giving, children's check-in, group management, church metrics, and process queues.

Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands operates its business under the segment Ministry Brands products. The company's key offerings include ParishSOFT and SimpleChurch CRM. ParishSOFT is web-based church management and accounting software built to meet the requirements of Catholic Churches. SimpleChurch CRM is a fully-featured church management software that incorporates functions such as mobile app integration, child check-in, membership records, and online church management, including mass email and text messages.

ServantPC Resources Inc

ServantPC Resources Inc operates its business under the segment, Church Software. The company's key offerings in the church management software market include Servant Keeper. It is a PC-based customizable church management software, which includes functions such as event management and alerts, online giving, volunteer scheduling, and church accounting. The data from the software can also be accessed via portable devices and cloud-based platforms.

Church Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Church Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

