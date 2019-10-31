Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
WKN: A0Q40S ISIN: AU000000AVH4 Ticker-Symbol: GCR 
Tradegate
30.10.19
17:10 Uhr
0,360 Euro
-0,026
-6,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,356
0,372
30.10.
0,346
0,370
30.10.
