Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Gezwitschert! Cannabis waschen, schneiden, föhnen auf einer gewaltigen Fläche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFTZ ISIN: KYG9320L1005 Ticker-Symbol: 1UM 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:02 Uhr
0,620 Euro
-0,015
-2,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROEYES INTERNATIONAL EYE CLINIC LTD--
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD0,620-2,36 %