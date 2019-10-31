Rocky 2020: Major Opposition to Trump Emerges with Big Plans to Give Voters Choice

Major Campaign Launch to Oppose Trump; De La Fuente has Big Plans

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / De La Fuente Campaign HQ- De La Fuente has launched a major, massive, nationwide campaign in opposition of President Trump. This candidate had previously focused solely on exposing election fraud and unconstitutional ballot access shenanigans. In 2016, he spent an extraordinary bundle of cash forging the way for states to uphold their laws and provide access from candidates to voters, choice on their ballot. But 2020 will be different. "It will be myself and Donald Trump on the ballot in most states. Voters WILL have a choice," stated "Rocky" earlier this week at a speaking engagement in San Diego.

When asked about this impeachment inquiry De La Fuente said, "Why do you think I am doing this? America deserves better. These United States need a leader, not a divider. We need to be proud, united." Asked directly if Trump should be impeached, he replied quite simply, "yes". His campaign slogan, "Together We Are Stronger', represents the unity he and his campaign will add as a major focus during the campaign. Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is the only major candidate in the race that could beat the President. The next 120 days are critical.

De La Fuente is actively pursuing election reform. Having faced a wide variety of ballot access barriers, election anomalies, and election fraud in the past, he has the experience and wherewithal to confront the injustice and create meaningful change.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

