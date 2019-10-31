Rocky 2020: First-in-Race, GOP Challenger to Trump; Qualifies to Appear on the Ballot in, First-in-Nation Primary State, New Hampshire

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente has qualified to appear on yet another ballot. New Hampshire residents officially have a choice on February 11, 2019 as he becomes the first, and currently the only, Republican candidate to be listed on the ballot.

New Hampshire marks the 5th state in which Rocky will appear on the ballot. Campaign headquarters confirms that he will appear on the ballot in VT, DE, AL, NH and CA and that they have submitted the required fees and/or documents, petitions or other; to qualify in CA, FL, UT and GA.

Campaign manager, Alicia Dearn, replied to the announcement, "This campaign IS going to put any other primary challenger to task. We will create fair laws whilst qualifying for the ballot in all 50 states and Washington D.C. It is time to level the field for all candidates of the future."

The campaign plan is aggressive and well-funded. The team has grown exponentially and expects to increase the pace. Alejandra, a national director on the campaign team said today, "We are committed to giving a voice to the fine people of these United States. Together We Are Stronger!"

De La Fuente is actively pursuing election reform. Having faced a wide variety of ballot access barriers, election anomalies, and election fraud in the past, he has the experience and wherewithal to confront the injustice and create meaningful change.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

For more information, please visit www.rocky101.com; Interviews available

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Angela (Fisher) Velasquez

727.490.9911

americanresolution@mail.com

SOURCE: Rocky 2020

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564806/First-in-Race-GOP-Challenger-to-Trump-Qualifies-to-Appear-on-the-Ballot-in-First-in-Nation-Primary-State-New-Hampshire