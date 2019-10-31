Websafety Inc: WebSafety Inc. Studies the Effect of Social Media and Teen anxiety

WebSafety provides that help by giving parents the tools needed to be prepared when social media addiction becomes a part of your child's life

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / WEBSAFETY, Inc. (OTCPINK:WBSI) Social media usage is on the rise in the US and the world. Currently 79% of all adults in the US use social media. It's having a bigger impact on our day to day lives than we think. Children are getting phones at a younger age and are being exposed to social media as early as 8 years old. According to The Independent, Jan. 13, 2019, 18% of children 8 to 11 years old have their own social media profile. Social media becomes a staple in their lives at 13. It's no coincidence that child and teen anxiety is also quickly increasing.

Without even knowing it some teens are putting pressure on themselves and the way they handle social media. It's addictive and many hours are spent scrolling through social media apps, innocently seeing what is going on in the world and in the lives of their friends. Whether we like it or not these posts and pictures that our children see daily have a detrimental impact on them.

This addiction to social media that our children, and especially teenagers, are experiencing can have some serious consequences and has even lead to the disruption of sleep, feelings of loneliness, anxiety and worry, decreases in good health practices and a loss of interest in school and relationships outside of their social media networks. Combine all of this with the normal stress that teenagers experience from school and social situations and anxiety and depression increase.

Everyday we are seeing more and more doctors, therapists, educators, and social scientists describe and comment on the negative effects that smartphones are having on children. The children's level of anxiety and depression are growing at an alarming rate. Children don't have the willpower to put the phone down and take a break. According to Psychology Today, suicides among children under the age of eleven has more than doubled in the last 10 years. They become addicted to the phone and social media apps that they use. The WebSafety app brings the parent into the life of their child so they can help them live a more emotionally balanced life.

Good habits begin at home. That includes good social media habits. While it is our responsibility as adults and parents to help our children cope and balance life, sometimes it's nice to have a little help. WebSafety provides that help by giving parents the tools needed to be prepared when social media addiction becomes a part of your child's life. You will know the posts and photos your child is sharing and will be alerted with concerns that will arise. WebSafety allows you and your child to have a balance between freedom and peace of mind. Being able to access this app allows you to stay focused on your child's mental health and if any anxiety arises.

