The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 31.10.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 31.10.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS2076139166 SPAREBANK 1B 19/29 MTN BD01 BON EUR N

CA 72M XFRA CA15138B1085 CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 3AT XFRA CA58440B1013 MEDIA CENTRAL CORP. INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 58L5 XFRA US13200M5085 CAMBER ENERGY INC. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 0K3 XFRA US87241J1043 TFF PHARMAC.INC. DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N