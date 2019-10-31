Tri-Star Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, October 30
31 October 2019
Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights as at the date of this announcement is 95,173,618 Ordinary Shares of 5p each.
Tri-Star does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.
