Tri-Star Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 30

31 October 2019

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights as at the date of this announcement is 95,173,618 Ordinary Shares of 5p each.

Tri-Star does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO 		c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Scott Mathieson / Camille Gochez
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

