Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Aaron Lassila, game industry advertising veteran, to Versus' advisory board.

Aaron Lassila has established himself as a thought leader, working for more than a decade to bring video games to the forefront as a viable platform for brand marketers wishing to engage consumer gaming audiences. He most recently led sales efforts for Activision Blizzard Media and was previously a co-founder of the in-game advertising group at EA, developing relevant advertising programs for top marketers across multiple games and platforms, from digital to physical point of sale.

In his role as Advisor, Mr. Lassila will work with the Versus team to expand and deepen Versus' partnerships with brand marketers and their agency partners, the publisher community, as well as to further expand the features of its patented WINFINITE platform.

"We are very excited to work with Aaron, his background developing relevant advertising programs for top marketers with marquee interactive entertainment properties across multiple platforms is at the core of Versus' business," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "We couldn't be happier to have Aaron on our team."

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity that sits in front of Versus," said Aaron Lassila, "in a world of incredibly commoditized media products living within games, Matthew and the Versus team have developed an end around solution that is designed to create better outcomes for both publishers and marketers alike. Looking forward to being a part of the ride."

About Aaron Lassila

Aaron most recently served as VP of Revenue for Activision Blizzard Media, leading sales efforts for one of the newest divisions of the company, dedicated to offering a network of hundreds of millions of monthly users to marketers for the first time. Previously, Aaron served as GM at MediaMath, the global leader in transparent and outcomes-based programmatic advertising technology for the Enterprise. Prior to MediaMath, Aaron spent nine years at Electronic Arts. In his last role, Aaron led revenue and partner marketing efforts for the Global Media Solutions division of the company, overseeing all strategic partnerships, ad sales, client services and go to market positioning for the company, globally. Through his career, Lassila has led talented teams bringing cutting edge, cross-platform audience engagement opportunities to marketers.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

