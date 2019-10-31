Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JH3B ISIN: SE0003815604 Ticker-Symbol: P0F 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:00 Uhr
1,820 Euro
+0,098
+5,69 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLEDPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLEDPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLEDPHARMA
PLEDPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLEDPHARMA AB1,820+5,69 %