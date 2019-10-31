Stockholm, October 31, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in PledPharma AB's shares (short name: PLED) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. PledPharma belongs to the health care sector and is the 49th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's European markets* in 2019. PledPharma is a pharmaceutical drug development company with unique, integrated capabilities, focusing on improving the treatment of serious diseases with a major unmet medical need. The company currently has two projects in clinical phase: PledOx and Aladote. PledOx is a first-in-class drug candidate designed to prevent nerve damage caused by chemotherapy. A global Phase III program is ongoing. Aladote is a first-in-class drug candidate developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with paracetamol poisoning. A proof-of-principle study, Phases Ib/IIa, has been successfully completed and the next study design is under finalization subject to regulatory interactions. Aladote has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is a natural step in the company's development and reflects the maturity of our business while increasing awareness of the company," said Nicklas Westerholm, CEO of PledPharma. "With a listing on a regulated market, PledPharma also becomes more accessible and attractive to both Swedish and foreign institutional investors." "We welcome PledPharma to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our growing health care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We are excited to see yet another company transferring from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to our main market, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased investor exposure that this will bring." *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com