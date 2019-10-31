Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank reports 3Q 2019 Net Profit of RUB230.8 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 31-Oct-2019 / 08:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank reports 3Q 2019 financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) *Moscow, October 31, 2019* - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 9 months ended 30 September 2019, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. All information is presented net of Denizbank A.S. operations, unless stated otherwise. *Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, CFO, commented:* «The Bank earned RUB230 bn net profit from continuing operations in 3Q 2019. Given the effect from the Denizbank sale the Group net profit was RUB156.1 bn. The deal resulted in a 123 bp increase in the CET 1 capital adequacy ratio. This quarter showed a turnaround in the corporate loan portfolio dynamics and substantial acceleration of net fee and commission income. It's also important to note the growth in frequency of usage of Sberbank's digital services through mobile application, thus the engagement increased to 41.4% DAU/MAU. The solid performance in all key strategic areas allows us to confirm our ROE guidance at the targeted level of over 20%." The 3Q 2019 Financial Highlights: · The Group net profit from continuing operations was RUB230.8 bn (+6.3% y/y) in 3Q 2019 and RUB702.8 bn in 9M 2019 (+8.0% y/y). The quarterly results were affected by the recognition of loss from Denizbank sale in the amount of RUB73.3 bn, mostly associated with recycling of the foreign currency translation reserve booked in Equity through the Statement of Profit or Loss, as well as the income tax paid under Russian accounting standards (RAS). Thus the Group net profit including the effect from Denizbank sale amounted to RUB156.1 bn (-31.6% y/y) in 3Q and RUB 633.0 in 9M 2019 (-3.4% y/y). · The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) based on profit from continuing operations came at RUB10.72 per share, up by 6.2% compared to 3Q 2018, while the earnings per ordinary share (EPS) including the effect from Denizbank sale were RUB7.25, down by 31.6% y/y. · The Group annualized return on equity (ROE) based on profit from continuing operations was 22.4%, while annualized return on equity (ROE) including the effect from Denizbank sale came at 15.2%. The Group annualized return on assets (ROA) based on profit from continuing operations was 3.1% and annualized return on assets (ROA) including the effect from Denizbank sale totaled 2.0%; · The Group gross loans (including loans at amortized cost and at fair value) increased by 2.8% to RUB21.2 trn in 3Q 2019. Sberbank pays special attention to the growth of client engagement and quality of client experience. As a result, the number of active clients has increased significantly since the beginning of the year: · The number of active retail clients was up by 2.3 mln and exceeded 95 mln clients · The number of monthly active users (MAU) of mobile app Sberbank Online increased by 9 mln to 51.4 mlniii while the number of daily active users (DAU) exceeded 21 mlniii, DAU/MAU improved by 2.3 pp to 41.4% in 3Q 2019. · The number of Sberbank active corporate clients approached 2.5 mln with around 50% share of sales in digital channels. MAU in digital channels showed a quarterly growth of 18% to 2.1 mln users. · As of the end of 3Q 2019 more than 4 mln clients use Sberbank ID, a unified user account that provides access to more than 40 partners' websites though Sberbank Online credentials. Selected Financial Results RUB bn, unless 3Q 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q 9 9 9 stated months months months otherwise 2019 2018 2019 2019/ 2019/ 2019 2018 2019/ 3Q 3Q 9 months 2018, 2019, 2018, % % % change change change Net interest 353.9 359.3 353.1 (1.5%) 0.2% 1 044.5 1 041.8 0.3% income Net fee and 130.0 112.9 116.7 15.1% 11.4% 349.6 318.1 9.9% commission income Other 23.2 17.2 14.6 34.9% 58.9% 77.6 24.2 220.7% non-interest income / (expense)ii Operating 507.1 489.4 484.4 3.6% 4.7% 1 471.7 1 384.1 6.3% income before provisions*** Net charge (54.0) (60.9) (8.8) (11.3%) 513.6% (108.3) (117.9) (8.1%) related to change in asset quality: Net credit (30.6) (43.7) (9.2) (30.0%) 232.6% (57.1) (75.8) (24.7%) loss allowance charge for debt financial assets Negative (23.4) (17.2) 0.4 36.0% -- (51.2) (42.1) 21.6% revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Staff and (167.4) (155.1) (168.5) 7.9% (0.7%) (486.6) (451.6) 7.8% administrative expenses Net profit 230.8 217.1 245.9 6.3% (6.1%) 702.8 650.5 8.0% from continuing operations Profit / (74.7) 11.0 4.4 -- -- (69.8) 5.0 -- (Loss) from discontinued operations Net profit 156.1 228.1 250.3 (31.6%) (37.6%) 633.0 655.5 (3.4%) Earnings per 10.72 10.09 10.70 6.2% 0.2% 31.94 29.68 7.6% ordinary share from continuing operations, RUB Total 252.7 191.7 281.1 31.8% (10.1%) 755.0 609.2 23.9% comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the Bank Book value per 188.3 161.9 176.3 16.3% 6.8% 188.3 161.9 16.3% share *, RUB Ratios based on continuing operations Return on 22.4% 24.3% 24.5% -- -- 23.2% 24.5% -- equity based on profit from continuing operations Return on 3.1% 3.3% 3.4% -- -- 3.2% 3.4% -- assets based on profit from continuing operations Net interest 5.13% 5.75% 5.18% -- -- 5.10% 5.75% -- margin Net interest 5.30% 5.96% 5.41% -- -- 5.33% 6.03% -- margin** Cost of risk 63 ?? 90 ?? 15 ?? -- -- 41 ?? 55 ?? -- (amortized cost loans) Cost of risk 106 ?? 122 ?? 14 ?? -- -- 72 ?? 83 ?? -- (amortized cost and FV loans) Cost-to-income 32.8% 30.4% 34.6% -- -- 33.0% 31.2% -- ratio*** * Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank / Total numbers of shares outstanding (ordinary + preferred) ** Net interest margin was recalculated as working assets adjusted for the amount of provisions, created against Stage 3 loans *** Operating income before provisions for debt financial assets, credit related commitments and revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Selected Balance Sheet Results RUB bn, 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 31.12.2018 30.09.2019/ 30.09.2019/ unless 30.06.2019, 31.12.2018, stated otherwise % change % change Gross 21 200.4 20 617.6 21 082.3 2.8% 0.6% total loans*: Corporate 13 562.2 13 341.0 14 331.1 1.7% (5.4%) loans* Retail 7 638.2 7 276.6 6 751.2 5.0% 13.1% loans* Securities 4 181.8 4 343.1 3 749.5 (3.7%) 11.5% portfolio Assetsi 30 254.2 31 561.9 31 197.5 (4.1%) (3.0%) Total 22 318.1 21 808.0 20 897.3 2.3% 6.8% deposits: Retail 13 717.5 13 672.5 13 495.1 0.3% 1.6% deposits Corporate 8 600.6 8 135.5 7 402.2 5.7% 16.2% deposits Ratios Net Loans 88.7% 88.1% 93.7% -- -- / Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + 7.9% 7.8% 8.1% -- -- POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 88.0% 90.7% 90.4% -- -- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans * Before loan loss allowance and including loans at amortized cost and at fair value Net interest income came at RUB353.9 bn in 3Q 2019, down by 1.5% y/y mainly due to an accelerated growth of interest expenses. Interest income increased by 8.1% y/y to RUB602.6 bn in 3Q 2019 on the back of the gross loan portfolio (including loans at amortized cost and at fair value) expansion by 5.2% to RUB21.2 trn. · Retail loan portfolio increased by 5% to RUB7.6 trn for the quarter. Decreasing rates had a noticeable impact on the growth of client demand for mortgages. Retail loan yield was 12.1%, down by 10 bp. · Corporate loan portfolio (including loans at amortized cost and at fair value) showed a positive dynamics in all currencies and increased by 1.7% to RUB13.6 bn amid accelerated growth in lending to SMEs (more than 6% for the quarter). Interest expense, including deposit insurance expenses, was up by 25.4% y/y in 3Q 2019 to RUB248.7 bln. · Retail deposits grew by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter to RUB13.7 trn. The average cost of retail term deposits decreased by 10 bp for the quarter. · Corporate deposits were up by 5.7% to RUB8.6 trn. The average cost of term deposits increased by 10 bp in 3Q 2019 to 4.5% that is 80 bp lower that the

