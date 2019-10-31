Guidewire Software positioned highest for "ability to execute" and furthest for "completeness of vision"

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe1for the second consecutive year. Guidewire Software was again placed highest on both the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. A complimentary copy of the report can be viewed here.

This is the second year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms for Europe. Gartner's report evaluated 10 vendors in the general/Non-Life insurance space that have qualified for inclusion.

"While many vendors are playing to specific strengths, market leaders are expanding the scope of their capabilities with a growing emphasis on broader ecosystems with partners accessible through prebuilt integration in an app-store-like venue," wrote Sham Gill, senior director analyst, and Manav Sachdeva, senior principal analyst, Gartner and co-authors of the report. "As the number of ecosystem partners grows, this promises customers quicker access to a range of new capabilities (including insurtechs and emerging technologies), along with simpler ongoing maintenance of these relationships. Gartner has observed that the overall breadth and maturity of these ecosystems is becoming a more significant factor in buying decisions."

"Guidewire is truly honoured to be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in its European Non-Life Insurance Platforms Magic Quadrant," said Keith Stonell, managing director EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We regard this result as recognition of the shared success of the Guidewire community. The industry deserves the very best software, comprehensive services whether deploying in the cloud or in a self-managed model and easy access to relevant third-party solutions to help insurers innovate and best serve their customers. This remains our focus."

Guidewire (InsuranceSuite) has also been named a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s "Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America2"It placed highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

