The Digital Hub Initiative is Linking up German Start-ups at The Web Summit in Lisboa

BERLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Summit in Lisbon is one of the most important global conferences for technology companies and investors. This year's event takes place from November 4 to 7, and for the third time in a row, on behalf for the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany trade & Invest (GTAI) is using it to promote the internationalization of the digital economy and its start-up scene in Germany and to attract investors to Germany as a business location.

At 10:30 a.m. on November 5, together with Germany's ambassador to Portugal, Martin Ney, Thomas Jarzombek - the ministry's commissioner for the digital economy and start-ups and the federal government's coordinator for aviation and space travel - will officially open the Digital Hub Initiative's stand (AP42.11 Halle FIL 4).

The following day, the government's commissioner for digitalization, State Minister Dorothee Bär, will visit the stand to get an impression of the innovative power of German start-ups. The spectrum of participating companies ranges from machine construction and industrial engineering to biotechnology and logistics.

"The main precondition for the Digital Hub Initiative to be a success is early recognition of future-oriented market and technology trends," says Josefina Nungesser, GTAI's director of trends and innovation scouting. "The best possibility for doing this is the international marketing of start-ups that are part of our twelve sector-specific hub locations in Germany. Being networked is the key to innovation. That's precisely GTAI's focus at the 2019 Web Summit, especially with formats bringing together investors and start-ups."

The Web Summit is one of the largest events for connecting technology start-ups, venture-capital investors and established companies. It offers young entrepreneurs and innovators the chance to present their ideas and projects. Some 70,000 visitors, more than 1200 speakers and more than 2600 journalists are expected in 2019. The event's prestige attracts not only major players from the tech world but also an increasing number of leading companies from other sectors.

With the Digital Hub Initiative led by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy, Germany is strengthening its position as the world's leading digital ecosystem and attractive digital location. Startups, established business and academics come together in twelve digital hubs spread all over Germany. As part of the initiative, Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) identifies startups, founders and innovators of the digital economy abroad and tries to win them over to Germany. At the same time, GTAI is promoting Germany abroad as a location for the innovative digital economy.

