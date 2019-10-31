Tern PLC Tern PLC: DA and Venafi Announce Code Signing Service Integration for KeyScaler 31-Oct-2019 / 07:35 GMT/BST Non-regulatory announcement 31 October 2019 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Device Authority and Venafi Announce Code Signing Service Integration for KeyScaler Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that Device Authority Limited ("DA"), a global leader in identity and access management for the IoT, has been accepted into the Venafi Machine Identity and Protection Development Fund, a US$12.5 million initiative to protect all machine identities, established by Venafi, a leading provider of machine identity protection. Device Authority will create a new certificate authority service connector which will plug into Venafi's platform. This will allow KeyScaler customers to use the Venafi platform as a source for certificate issuance. Partners to the Fund are selected based on their ability to accelerate the delivery of comprehensive protection for machine identities across complex enterprise networks. Currently, there are limited solutions on the market that deliver full end-to-end code signing and update delivery for IoT use cases. Therefore, organisations are forced to design and build their own home-grown solutions to fulfil their requirements. Device Authority will solve this problem by providing a turn-key code signing and update delivery solution which can integrate into any new or existing workflows. Al Sisto, CEO of Tern, said: "We are very pleased and congratulate the DA team for securing this contract from the prestigious Venafi Machine Identity Protection Development Fund. Venafi is a leader in the cybersecurity space and this deal to develop a new certificate authority service connector for its platform endorses the quality of its technology." About Device Authority Device Authority is a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT); focused on medical / healthcare, industrial and smart connected devices. Its KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem, to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers unrivalled simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management and policy based end-to-end data security/encryption. With offices in Fremont, California and Reading, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including AWS, DigiCert, Gemalto, HID Global, Microsoft, nCipher Security, PTC, Thales, Wipro and more [1]. Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com [2], following @DeviceAuthority [3] and subscribing to its BrightTALK channel [4]. About EQS Corporate News announcements This is an EQS Corporate News announcement. EQS Corporate News is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only/non-regulatory news releases such as marketing messages, corporate and product information into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on EQS Corporate News. **ENDS** Enquiries Tern plc Via Newgate Communications Al Sisto, CEO Sarah Payne, Finance Director Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 PR Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 901501 31-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=920b575462568907c1ecb2c854b97b24&application_id=901501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=92ebf95ce72a3f88051142a9e6b5df49&application_id=901501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60c4003f8cf177683505c236e1dc2afd&application_id=901501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=938780ebdc1eff792a3348cdcbd220f2&application_id=901501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

