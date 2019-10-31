Enphase's Q3 results show a company that has turned its fortunes around, with revenues more than doubling and high profitability, but questions remain around growth potential. Given where Enphase was just a few years ago, the company's Q3 2019 results would be hard to predict. After struggling under heavy losses and undergoing a massive restructuring, Enphase reported a stunning 19% operating margin, and $31 million in net income in its third quarter results. And its growth has been nothing less than stellar. Enphase was already the second-largest inverter maker in the U.S. residential market, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...