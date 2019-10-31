Orexo reported a record performance for Q319 with revenue of SEK231.2m (+6.7% year-on-year). The top line was lifted by a combination of factors including currency and a shift in the reimbursement landscape for Zubsolv in the US toward higher-margin business, translating into a record EBIT of SEK105.9m, over three times that of Q318, and SEK135.7m in operating cash flow. Orexo ended the period with SEK813m in cash (SEK524m net), which we expect the company will reinvest in new assets and its pipeline, including the initiation of a Phase I study of OX338 (complete in Q419).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...