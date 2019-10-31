CACI Acquires Deep3 to Strengthen National Security and Intelligence Services

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, the information systems and marketing solutions provider, has acquired mission critical software engineering specialist Deep3.

Deep3 provides secure by design application, cloud development, data engineering and digital transformation services to clients in the national security sector as well as defence and law enforcement.

Established in 2014, Deep3 has a team of over 70 highly qualified professionals working across three sites in the UK. As part of the CACI family, they join forces with CACI's leading defence and national security technology team within the Information Intelligence Group. Together, they will continue to serve their customers with leading-edge consultancy, software engineering, cyber-security and digital transformation solutions in this important sector.

Greg Bradford, CEO, CACI, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome the Deep3 team and their exceptionally rigorous software engineering mindset. Their leading position in this challenging industry sector is a mark of their capability and calibre. We have common core values and a shared culture - a collaborative workstyle, a focus on solving real-world problems and a passion for deploying the best and most secure technology solutions. This makes the Deep3 team a perfect fit and an important addition to our national security and intelligence business area."

Richard Yorke, co-founder and CEO of Deep3, adds:

"Joining forces with CACI gives us greater capacity, capability and support to provide scalable and adaptive solutions to organisations of national importance. We're excited and passionate about the potential for growth, innovation and to deepen our reputation under the CACI banner, supporting the mission to deliver industry-leading software products and services that work for the safety, security and prosperity of the UK."