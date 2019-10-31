Commercial Helicopter Market Worth $6.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial helicopter market size is expected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the growth in oil and gas exploration activities and rising demand for air ambulances in medical evacuation are expected to drive the market. Increasing popularity of rotorcraft for commercial applications in the countries from Middle East and Asia Pacific coupled with its success in western countries, is anticipated the further propel the growth.



Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing demand for advanced rotorcraft for law enforcement, public safety, and other parapublic applications is expected to offer numerous opportunities for market growth

Rising adoption of stringent regulatory policies regarding emissions and noise pollution in developed economies, such as U.S., is encouraging manufacturers to develop low-noise and environmentally friendly rotorcraft

Key manufacturers are expected to reduce their delivery and production rates to support secondary markets; manufacturing aircrafts that are easier to re-configure for various applications

Middle East and Africa is emerging as a new frontier for the global market as the regional governments are increasingly seeking replacement of older fleet with advanced rotorcraft

The R&D activities are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the companies specializing in the development of advanced rotorcraft, such as optionally-piloted rotorcraft, tilt rotorcraft, and the ones with co-axial rotors

Noticeable rise in the purchase of new helicopters for tourism, training, law enforcement, and firefighting applications, particularly as a result of the continued replacement of older fleets and the widening application base is expected to bode well for the market growth. In the transportation domain, the demand for luxurious and customized helicopters is increasing at a rapid pace. The popularity of personalized chartered helicopters is expected to increase in line with the growing preference for enhanced comfort and luxury among the high-end business travelers.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient rotorcraft, expiring warranties, and changes in operational requirements are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the demand for new helicopters over the forecast period. Commercial fleet operators purchase new helicopters based on various parameters, such as performance, range, cabin size, technology upgrades, and brand experience. Rapid infrastructural development and airline deregulation in emerging countries across the world is expected to offer immense opportunity for the sale of rotorcraft.

The North America commercial helicopter market is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for rotorcraft in oil and gas and renewable energy industries. The market in Asia Pacific was valued at more than a billion dollar in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6% over the forecast period. Countries, such as India and China, are expected to emerge as some of the fastest-growing markets due to the relaxation of airspace regulations and growth in the regional aviation sector.

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial helicopter market based on type, application, and region:

Commercial Helicopter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Light



Medium



Heavy



Very large

Commercial Helicopter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Medical Services



Transport



Law Enforcement & Public Safety



Others

Commercial Helicopter Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

