REVIV, The World's Leading Lifestyle And Wellness Company, Announces the North Face Founder, Hap Klopp, As New Board Member

Klopp, an Expert and Consultant in Marketing Strategy and Global Business, Will Serve as Non-Executive Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIV, a leading global brand in preventative health, offering IV therapies and cutting edge lifestyle genetics services to deliver a unique approach to holistic wellness, has announced the newest member to its advisory board, effective September 1, 2019: Kenneth "Hap" Klopp, the founder and 20-year-CEO of The North Face, one of the leading international sports apparel companies.

Klopp will serve REVIV as Non-Executive Director. He runs a private consulting company, HK Consulting, which specializes in strategy, global business, marketing and sales for sports, apparel and financial services companies. He is a Board member of numerous entrepreneurial ventures and the author of Conquering The North Face-an adventure in Leadership, and ALMOST-12 electric months chasing a Silicon Valley Dream.

He is also a lecturer and motivational speaker specializing in strategy, brand building, M&A and financing.

"Hap's coming on board represents a seismic jump for REVIV," said Sarah Lomas, President, REVIV. "His widespread knowledge and groundbreaking methods place REVIV at the perfect juncture to move from IV therapy to overall wellness based on disruptive and groundbreaking genetic analysis."

"REVIV is a major disruptor in the DNA testing industry," said Klopp. "Its depth and excellence will make it the new standard that delivers the triple bottom line: profits, environmental health and societal improvement."

In addition, REVIV will undertake its Series Round A funding in a few weeks and Klopp will be contributing his extensive entrepreneurial experience to facilitate the financing.

REVIV Genetics is the most accurate DNA testing available today at 99.97% accuracy. While currently the only company to provide personal follow-up consultation, REVIV is branching out to offer DNA testing and fully personalized IV therapies designed to maximize individual overall health.

About REVIV

REVIV now operates across six continents, with clinics located in over 35 countries, firmly establishing itself as the global market leader in IV therapy-led preventative health solutions.

In September 2019, the company introduced REVIV Genetics, the new disruptive lifestyle genetics service to perfectly complement its overall wellness and preventative health strategy.

REVIV Genetics has the broadest offering of lifestyle genetic tests and the most comprehensive analysis available on the market today, providing bespoke health and wellness therapy at its highest accuracy via a very safe and secure doctor-led service. Results come with information on how to prevent or improve health outcomes and REVIV's experienced medical team provide tools to apply the advice to daily life and lifestyle. These include food and medication lists and high-level preventative tips.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

frank@marketingmaven.com

(908) 875-8908

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020358/REVIV_Non_Executive_Director_Hap_Klopp.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020357/REVIV_Logo.jpg