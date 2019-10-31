Nomination Committee for Duni's AGM 2020

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to a resolution adopted at Duni's Annual General Meeting in 2019, a Nomination Committee has been appointed prior to the Annual General Meeting in 2020. Duni hereby announces the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The following persons will serve on the Nomination Committee, which is charged with presenting proposals to the Annual General Meeting in 2020 regarding the composition of Duni's Board of Directors, etc.:

Mr Johan Andersson, Mellby Gård Investerings AB

Mr John Strömgren, Carnegie fonder

Mr Bernard R. Horn, Jr., Polaris Capital Management, LLC

Mr Magnus Yngen, Chairman of Duni AB

Duni's Annual General Meeting will be held in Malmö on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to Duni's Nomination Committee can do so by sending an e-mail addressed to valberedning@duni.com or by sending a letter addressed to Duni AB, Attention: Nomination Committee, Box 237, 201 22 Malmö, no later than 24 March 2020.

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.duni.com

Registration no. 556536-7488



Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

This information is information that Duni AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 CET on October 31, 2019.

