Industry body Gogla and the World Bank's Lighting Global program said the last six months set a record for off-grid solar deployment. Solar home systems and other small off-grid appliances are being used in ever larger numbers.Sales of off-grid solar home systems rose 40% from January to the end of June, to hit 680,000 units as the number of off-grid solar lighting systems sold passed the one million mark. Those were the headline findings of the latest of the biannual Global Off-grid Solar Market Reports published by industry association Gogla and the World Bank Group's Lighting Global program. ...

