Quarterly net revenues of $92.1 million, representing 42% growth versus the third quarter 2018

First quarter ever of positive net income with $0.02 in earnings per share

Continued clinical progress with four ongoing phase 3 pivotal trials creating the potential for substantial market expansion over the next five years

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, highlighting strengthening financial performance, multiple levers to drive near-term growth and building momentum for the Tumor Treating Fields platform. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields.

Third quarter 2019 highlights include: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Financial, in millions Net revenues 92.1 64.8 42 252.1 178.4 41 Gross profit 69.2 45.8 51 188.3 121.4 55 Net income (loss) 1.9 (11.7 (11.5 (47.9 76 Cash, cash equivalents and

short-term investments at end of period 312.6 227.7 37 312.6 227.7 37 Non-financial Active patients at period end(1) 2,751 2,252 22 2,751 2,252 22 Prescriptions received in period(2) 1,319 1,243 6 3,991 3,745 7

(1) An "active patient" is a patient who is receiving treatment under a commercial prescription order as of the measurement date, including patients who may be on a temporary break from treatment and who plan to resume treatment in less than 60 days. (2) A "prescription received" is a commercial order for Optune or NovoTTF-100L that is received from a physician certified to treat patients for a patient not previously on Optune or NovoTTF-100L. Orders to renew or extend treatment are not included in this total.

"The third quarter 2019 was another strong quarter for Novocure," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's CEO. "Marked by the third consecutive quarter of greater than 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth, commercial execution drove a record $92 million in net revenues and our first quarter ever of positive net income. With multiple levers to deliver continued near-term revenue growth, cash flow from the GBM business provides the financial flexibility and stability needed to ensure we can make the appropriate investments in our clinical pipeline and further technology development."

"We are determined to unlock the value of Tumor Treating Fields therapy across a variety of solid tumor indications," said Bill Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "Our teams continue to make progress enrolling patients in randomized, phase 3, pivotal trials in brain metastases, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer, and in our phase 2 pilot study in liver cancer. If approved, the indications in our late-stage pipeline will create a more than 20-fold increase in our U.S. addressable market."

Third quarter 2019 operating statistics and financial update

There were 2,751 active patients at September 30, 2019, representing 22% growth versus September 30, 2018, and one percent growth versus June 30, 2019. The increase in active patients was driven primarily by the ongoing benefit from continued growth in Optune prescriptions for patients with newly diagnosed GBM and by prescription growth in EMEA and Japan.

In the United States, there were 1,860 active patients at September 30, 2019, representing 16% growth versus September 30, 2018.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, there were 731 active patients at September 30, 2019, representing 26% growth versus September 30, 2018.

In Japan, there were 160 active patients at September 30, 2019, representing 132% growth versus September 30, 2018.

Additionally, 1,319 prescriptions were received in the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing six percent growth compared to the same period in 2018, and a three percent decrease compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The number of prescriptions for patients with newly diagnosed GBM continued to grow. In the three months ended September 30, 2019, 1,076 prescriptions were received for patients with newly diagnosed GBM, 82% of the total.

In the United States, 917 prescriptions were received in the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing one percent growth to the same period in 2018.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, 318 prescriptions were received in the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing ten percent growth compared to the same period in 2018.

In Japan, 84 prescriptions were received in the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing 75% growth compared to the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net revenues were $92.1 million, representing 42% growth versus the same period in 2018. Revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase of 499 active patients in our currently active markets, representing 22% growth, and a sustained improvement in the net revenues booked per active patient.

Cost of revenues was $22.9 million compared to $18.9 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 21%. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to the cost of shipping transducer arrays to a higher volume of commercial patients partially offset by a reduction in the cost of goods per active patient driven by ongoing efficiency initiatives and scale. Gross margin was 75% compared to 71% for the same period in 2018.

Research, development and clinical trials expenses were $18.8 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 44%. This was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial and personnel expenses for our phase 3 pivotal trials and an increase in costs associated with medical affairs, regulatory matters and engineering.

Sales and marketing expenses were $23.8 million compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 25%. This was primarily due to increased marketing expenses and personnel costs to support our growing commercial business.

General and administrative expenses were $22.7 million compared to $18.9 million for the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 20%. This was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and an increase in professional services.

Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss of $11.7 million for the same period in 2018, or $0.13 per share.

At September 30, 2019, we had $208.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $104.6 million in short-term investments, for a total balance of $312.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones

Zai Lab initiation of phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer (2019)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (H2 2020)

Data from phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer (2021)

Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS trial in brain metastases (2021)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2021)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (2022)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2022)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2022)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2024)

Conference call details

Novocure will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results at 8 a.m. EDT today, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 855-442-6895 for domestic callers and 509-960-9037 for international callers, using the conference ID 1178711.

The webcast, earnings slides presented during the webcast and the corporate presentation can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website (www.novocure.com/investor-relations), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 25, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations USD in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues 92,062 64,756 252,084 178,395 248,069 Cost of revenues 22,900 18,949 63,820 57,020 80,048 Gross profit 69,162 45,807 188,264 121,375 168,021 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical trials 18,766 13,074 55,262 35,540 50,574 Sales and marketing 23,830 19,124 69,871 56,455 77,663 General and administrative 22,711 18,855 64,198 54,388 73,456 Total operating costs and expenses 65,307 51,053 189,331 146,383 201,693 Operating income (loss) 3,855 (5,246 (1,067 (25,008 (33,672 Financial expenses (income), net 2,555 2,397 6,165 10,110 12,270 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,300 (7,643 (7,232 (35,118 (45,942 Income taxes (630 4,051 4,258 12,810 17,617 Net income (loss) 1,930 (11,694 (11,490 (47,928 (63,559 Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share 0.02 (0.13 (0.12 (0.52 (0.69 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing basic net

income (loss) per share 98,485,519 92,911,375 96,551,041 91,409,619 91,828,043 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share 0.02 (0.13 (0.12 (0.52 (0.69 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing diluted net

income (loss) per share 107,604,578 92,911,375 96,551,041 91,409,619 91,828,043

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 208,034 140,622 Short-term investments 104,565 105,256 Restricted cash 2,134 2,134 Trade receivables 49,904 36,523 Receivables and prepaid expenses 17,917 14,279 Inventories 24,388 22,555 Total current assets 406,942 321,369 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 8,425 8,442 Field equipment, net 8,139 6,924 Right of use assets, net 14,635 Other long-term assets 5,717 3,058 Total long-term assets 36,916 18,424 TOTAL ASSETS 443,858 339,793 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements. LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 31,998 26,708 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 48,407 37,852 Total current liabilities 80,405 64,560 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loan, net of discount and issuance costs 149,384 149,268 Deferred revenue 8,341 9,929 Employee benefit 3,701 2,683 Long-term lease 11,367 Other long-term liabilities 295 1,094 Total long-term liabilities 173,088 162,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 253,493 227,534 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and

outstanding: 98,948,935 shares and 93,254,185 shares at September 30, 2019

(unaudited) and December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 848,151 757,314 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,641 (1,400 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (655,145 (643,655 Total shareholders' equity 190,365 112,259 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 443,858 339,793

