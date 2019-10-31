Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859554 ISIN: JP3368000000 Ticker-Symbol: SWD 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:04 Uhr
24,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWA DENKO KK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWA DENKO KK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,000
25,800
11:25
25,000
25,800
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWA DENKO
SHOWA DENKO KK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOWA DENKO KK24,8000,00 %