Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders an update of activities for the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") and its 100% owned Van Dyke and Sombrero Butte copper projects.

Highlights

The field portion of the 2019 Schaft Creek program has been completed, field crews have been demobilized, and the camp facilities are now protected for winter.

The 2019 Schaft Creek program (see News Release dated April 17, 2019) is expected to be complete by the end of November.

The Van Dyke resource update being prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") is underway.

The 2019 field work on the Sombrero Butte project has identified the source of the chargeability body within the Copper Creek Granodiorite, 47 additional breccia pipes and outlined widespread secondary copper mineralization, typical of a leached porphyry copper system.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Copper Fox's objectives for 2019 were two-fold, first to work with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") to complete an in-depth investigation to surface additional value for the 133 ktpd scenario at Schaft Creek and secondly to advance the Van Dyke, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain projects to the next stage of exploration or development. The program at Sombrero Butte has yielded positive results and outlined widespread secondary copper mineralization, porphyry style alterations patterns and a swarm of breccia pipes supporting the presence of a porphyry copper system.

Schaft Creek Joint Venture:

The Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum project is managed through the SCJV. Teck is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25%. The 2019 work program is following the recommendations of the 2018 Sizing and Infrastructure Study by investigating a range of access options, revisions to planned infrastructure, re-locating the tailings management and mill facilities to utilize options that significantly reduce capital and operating costs along with updating permitting options related to the 133 ktpd scenario. The Schaft Creek Joint Venture has upgraded the environmental monitoring stations in place, has collected another full season of baseline environmental data, and continues to work collaboratively with the Tahltan Nation on issues of importance through the existing Communications Agreement.

Van Dyke:

The positive results from the analytical program completed earlier this year indicated the possibility of increasing the soluble copper content of the Van Dyke deposit and certainty in the resource base by upgrading the resource categories for the project. MMTS has been retained to complete the updated resources estimate and have completed a statistical review of the 2019 data base and preliminary shapes for the Oxide and Supergene mineralization. Achieving the objectives of the resource update could provide the possibility of advancing the project to the pre-feasibility stage.

Sombrero Butte:

The mapping and sampling programs have been completed. The source of the chargeability body is attributed to a combination of strong potassic and argillic alteration, the presence of moderate to intense limonitic (after pyrite) veins/fractures and widespread secondary copper mineralization, as would be expected in an oxidized and leached environment. Within the Copper Creek Granodiorite, potassic (K-spar-hydrothermal biotite-magnetite) alteration is surrounded by sericite occurring as envelopes on mineralized structure within the Glory Hole volcanics to the east. Chlorite occurs as an alteration product of hydrothermal biotite and epidote is conspicuously absent. The 47 previously unknown breccia pipes located during the program occur above the interpreted northeast plunging chargeability body and intrude the Copper Creek Granodiorite and Glory Hole volcanics.

Analytical Procedures:

The samples collected to date have been submitted to Skyline Assayers & Laboratories located in Tucson, Arizona. Samples will be crushed to plus 75% -10 mesh, split and pulverized to plus 95% -150 mesh. Sample pulps will be subjected to a multi-acid digest (HNO 3 , HF, and HClO4) digestion. Analyses will be completed utilizing Skylines analytical package code FA-01 fire assay for gold and code TE-5 a multi-package for base and other trace elements. Metal concentration in samples exceeding the upper limit of detection were assayed for copper using (MEA) and silver (FA-04). Skyline has an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 accreditation.

Quality Control:

Field blanks have been inserted with the samples for which analyses are being reported.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact:

Lynn Ball: investor@copperfoxmetals.com

(844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820

